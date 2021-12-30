Rizal Day: Center promoting Jose Rizal's heroism opens in New York

MANILA, Philippines — To mark the 125th death anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), led by Chairman Arsenio “Nick” J. Lizaso, in partnership with the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in New York, headed by Consul General Elmer Cato, is set to inaugurate the 36th Sentro Rizal (SR) today, Rizal Day, at the Philippine Center, 556 Fifth Avenue, New York City.

Situated in one of the cultural capitals of the world, Sentro Rizal (SR) New York looks forward to organizing events to enhance awareness on Philippine culture especially among Filipino-Americans in New York and the tri-state area. Various offerings such as conferences, performances, exhibits, and film showings are expected to be implemented by PCG New York’s Cultural and Public Diplomacy team that has successfully established its own flagship projects for networking and promotion of Philippine products and businesses within its area of jurisdiction. With SR New York in place, the Consulate will be working closely with the NCCA to further strengthen its engagements on cultural promotion and commemoration of important events in Philippine and Filipino-American history.

SR aims to promote Philippine arts, culture and languages throughout the world. Its mandate is to establish Philippine centers in various countries where there are children of overseas Filipinos who need to be acquainted with their roots, and in countries with large Filipino communities.

The Sentro Rizal serves as a Filipino language learning center, where NCCA provides materials for language learning; a Philippine cultural resource center, where a library collection in print and electronic media on Philippine culture, tourism, and investments are made available; and a Philippine cultural hub where a vast range of cultural activities for Filipinos and interested foreign nationals is conducted.

To date, the NCCA has inaugurated 35 Sentro Rizal centers all over the world, with Madrid, Spain being the first site established on June 12, 2011, while the most recent is in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, inaugurated just last August 26.

