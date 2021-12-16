CCP launches onsite 'Simbang Gabi;' online streaming to feature 9 heritage churches

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has brought back its long-established tradition of the Simbang Gabi with real-time, on-site celebration, given the more relaxed COVID-19 alert level in Metro Manila. CCP has also launched its Pasko 2021 Lights and Sound Show.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos surely love their Simbang Gabi as the return of Cultural Center of the Philippines' onsite holiday mass trended on Twitter.

Hashtags #CCPSIMBANGGGABI2021 #CCPSIMBANGGABI #CCPLive #CCPPasko2021 have been the leading conversations of netizens on Twitter.

The Center has showcased its annual Christmas lighting event, dubbed “PASKO 2021: The CCP Façade Lights and Sound Show,” on December 15 at the Main Building Façade, which was also live streamed on the CCP Facebook Page, much to the delight of netizens.

In partnership with the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and other hermanas (sponsors) around the Complex, the Misa de Gallo started from December 16 and will go on until December 24, 5 a.m., at the CCP Main Ramp.

The Misa de Aguinaldo (Christmas Eve Mass) will be held on December 24, 8 p.m. at the CCP Main Theater, with a pre-mass program. This will be broadcast on the CNN Philippines channel.

With encouraging feedback from last year’s virtual Simbang Gabi, the CCP also renewed its partnership with various parishes from the different regions of the country to celebrate anticipated Simbang Gabi masses.

The Anticipated Mass from the Regions are also being streamed simultaneously at the CCP Facebook Page and CNN’s Kumu App, from December 15 to 23, 9 p.m.

Featured parishes are the following:

Sto. Niño Parish in Pandacan, Manila (Dec. 15);

St. Catherine of Alexandria Cathedral Parish in Dumaguete City (Dec. 16);

National Shrine of Our Lady of Candles (Jaro Metropolitan Cathedral) in Iloilo (Dec. 17);

Holy Cross Parish (Margot) in Angeles City, Pampanga (Dec. 18);

Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu in Cebu (Dec. 19);

St. Francis Xavier Parish in Cagayan de Oro City (Dec. 20);

Our Lady of Piat Basilica in Piat, Cagayan (Dec. 21);

Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño in Tacloban City (Dec. 22);

and St. Gregory the Great Cathedral Parish in Daraga, Albay (Dec. 23).

The Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group’s Pastores, a traditional re-enactment of the shepherds’ jubilation on the birth of the Messiah, is played before the mass streaming.

Designed by the Technical Team from the CCP Production Design and Technical Services Division, the annual holiday event features projected images of Christmas symbols and select, well-loved Christmas carols. Onsite shows will continue until January 2 at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. There will be no performances on Mondays and during inclement weather.

For its Christmas activities, the CCP is strictly following the IATF guidelines. The Center has also implemented 70% outdoor capacity for the Misa de Gallo (CCP Main Ramp), and 50% venue capacity for the Misa de Aguinaldo (CCP Main Theater).

In keeping with the New Normal and the solemn celebration of this long-held Filipino tradition, please read the CCP's new normal health protocols at http://bit.ly/CCPNewNormalProtocol.