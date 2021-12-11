CCP reopens live dance performances, launches open-air theaterÂ 

CCP reopens live dance performances, launches open-air theater

MANILA, Philippines — Since March 2020, when the global pandemic closed theater productions to the public, Filipino dance artists have not returned to the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) main stage, until now — making one of the very first live shows after the lifting of quarantine protocols with "A Christmas Celebration."

The holiday dance presentation will feature classical as well as traditional pieces.

The Divertissement from "Sleeping Beauty" will be restaged with a choreography by Victor Ursabia and Eugene Odille. Presented in collaboration with the Ballet Philippines Alumni Association, this is the finale production for the Professional Dance Support Program (PDSP), initiated by the CCP to support dance artists, as a continued learning and livelihood scheme, thereby discouraging them to shift into other career paths.

The holiday dance presentation classical suite includes the:

"Garland Waltz" to be performed by Monina Gana and Earl John Arisola, Jessa Tangalin, Bonifacio Guerrero, Christianne Uy, Danilo Dayo Jr., Rissa Camaclang, Renzen Arboleda, Joanne Tangalin, Justine Orande, Karla Santos, Ace Polias, Gianna Hervas, and Alexis Piel;

"Little Red Riding Hood with the Wolf" by Sarah Alejandro and Kevin Cascaño;

"Black Cat with Puss in Boots" by Nicole Barroso and John Abadon;

"Princess Florine and the Bluebird" with Regine Magbitang and Al Abraham;

"Grand Pas de Deux with Princess Aurora and Prince Desiré" by Katrene San Miguel and Victor Maguad;

"The Jewel Fairies" with Rissa Camaclang, Lester Reguindin, Stephanie Santiago, and Erl Sorilla; and

"The Lilac Fairy," to be performed by Veronica Atienza.

On the other hand, "Tuloy ang Pasko," an all-original Filipino dance production celebrates Paskong Pinoy complete with Christmas lights, caroling, simbang gabi, puto bumbong, and bibingka, brings us back to 1970s Manila. It's a story of five friends - Nonoy Froilan, Liliane Manahan, Imelda Tatad-Pagdanganan, Gener Caringal, and Mario Esperanza - who reminisce, in a virtual meeting, the Christmas time of their youth. The choreography is collaborated in by Erl Sorilla, John Abadon, Lester Reguindin, Bonifacio Guerrero, Al Abraham, and Ronelson Yadao.

Dancing the five friends' younger selves are Earl John Arisola, Monica Gana, Jessa Tangalin, John Abadon, and Erl Sorilla.

The festive suite will feature the music of National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, National Artist Levi Celerio, Felipe de Leon, Juan Silos Jr., Sergio Ramos, Andre Dionisio, and Jose Javier Reyes.

"A Christmas Celebration" will have two shows on Sunday, December 12 at 2 p.m. (matinee) and 7 p.m. (gala). Tickets for both shows are available through TicketWorld or the CCP box-office. To ensure that everyone will have a safe theater experience, please read CCP's new normal health protocol at http://bit.ly/CCPNewNormalProtocol.

Finally, the long wait is over. After a series of postponement due to lockdowns and quarantine restrictions, the Cinema Under the Stars (CUTS) will finally roll out on December 16 and 17, at the Liwasang Ullalim.

A project of the CCP Film, New Media and Broadcast Division, CUTS is an outdoor hybrid drive-in theatre where movie-goers can watch at the comfort of their vehicles or set up their picnic blankets under the stars. The outdoor cinema is open to riders, bikers, joggers and walkers.

Select films from Cinemalaya 2020 and 2021 will be screened on December 16, 4 p.m. Catch the winning short films of the 16th edition of the country’s biggest independent film festival – "Tokwifi" by Carla Pulido-Ocampo (Best Short Film and Netpac Jury Prize), "Living Things" by Martika Ramirez Escobar (Best Direction), "Pabasa Kan Pasyon" by Hubert Tibi (Best Screenplay), "Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos" by Joanna Vasquez Arong (Special Jury Prize), and "Quing Lalam Ning Aldo" by Reeden Fajardo (Audience Choice Award).

These will be screened back-to-back with Cinemalaya 2021 winners – "Beauty Queen" by Myra Aquino (Best Short Film), "Kids on Fire" by Kyle Nieva (Best Direction and Best Screenplay), and "An Sadit na Planeta" by Arjanmar Rebeta (Netpac Jury Prize, Special Jury Prize, and Audience Choice Award).

"Pan de Salawal" by Che Espiritu, a film about a wandering girl who violently hurts the sick to heal them brings miracles to an ill-stricken neighborhood, will touch the hearts with its poignant storytelling on December 16, 7 p.m.

The full-length film was part of the 14th Cinemalaya and won the Best Director award for its impressive use of cinematic resources to evoke in a very convincing manner a world of utter enchantment.

The December 17 outdoor film day opens with Gawad Alternatibo 2020 and 2021 winners – "Sarung Banggi" by Dominic Barrios, "Meowbot vs Fishzilla" by Mio Dagsaan, "My Mamily" by Cha Roque, "Home" by Bryant Kent Abias, "Haraya" by Kem Jasper Abayon, and "Langit sa Lupa" by Cha Roque. The screening will be at 4 p.m.

Coming full circle, "Tao Po" returns to the CCP through the outdoor cinema on December 17, 7 p.m. "Tao Po" was born from the CCP’s celebration of Human Rights Month in 2017 as a monologue play, and was later turned into a full-length film. The film follows the social awakening of a photojournalist when he covers the tokhang beat. From several immersion trips and in-depth interviews conducted by artist-activist Mae Paner and playwright Maynard Manansala emerge four monologues that give faces to the issue of extra-judicial killings.

This will be twin-billed with "Kabaligtaran ng Gunaw" by Jerrold Tarog, a short film based on a poem with the same title by Eljay Castro Deldoc. Choreographed by Ronelson Yadao, the eight-minute film brings different art forms together. The eight-minute short feature film brings together the different art forms to remind all artists and the public on the importance of artistic expression and undaunted creativity in the time of pandemic.

There will be a talkback with director-actress Mae Paner and other guests who will be onsite for the panel discussion. The first three screenings are free to the public, but everyone is encouraged to get their tickets at Ticket2Me. Tickets for "Tao Po" are priced at P250. To buy tickets, visit https://ticket2me.net. For full instruction, check out the CCP and Cinemalaya Facebook pages.

Those who are watching CUTS screenings are advised to bring their own headphones and download a radio app in advance. Also, the CCP encourages viewers who have no vehicles to bring their own mats to have a comfortable cinematic experience.