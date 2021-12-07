



































































 




   







   















Arts and Culture

                        
Philippines-based American bestowed 'Asia's premier prize, highest honor'

                        

                        
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 10:14am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Philippines-based American bestowed 'Asia's premier prize, highest honor'
MANILA, Philippines — An American, Steven Muncy has lived outside his country for over four decades to help people who have been displaced by war and tragic events.



In 1980, he became a Baptist volunteer in Morong, Bataan; driven by his Christian love for others. Together with other volunteers, they helped Indo-Chinese refugees from Vietnam cope with their refugee existence. Soon, their work was extended to Hong Kong.



Muncy is the founder of Communities & Families Service Inc. (CFSI), a humanitarian organization based in the Philippines responding to crisis in 10 Asian countries, including Myanmar and Vietnam. As project manager of the Mindanao Trust Fund, the organization spearheads in wisely using this aid for the literacy and health training of its recipients, as well as the rehabilitation of water resource systems. From relief to recovery, reconstruction to redevelopment, the CFSI has over 40 years of rebuilding lives.



Steven has held on to his unshakeable belief in the goodness of men and that every person is a holy place. "There is something of the Divine in each of us. I am so grateful for the opportunity to allow me  to help a little. We've exceeded expectations. This is our 40th anniversary in responding to human's "inhumaneness" to humankind.



"Many have been denied citizenship and have been rendered stateless from the very places they call home. We are focused on solutions to address human suffering wherever it is found. We are all part of a family called humanity. Arms are for hugging and not for shooting others. CFSI enables more ordinary people to bring extraordinary inputs," intoned Steven in his response.



For being "a humanitarian who has been helping the displaced refugees of Southeast Asia rebuild their lives," Muncy is among this year's recipients of the 63rd Ramon Magsaysay Awards (RMA), bestowed by The Ramon Magsaysay Awards Foundation (RMAF) and considered as Asia's premier prize and highest honor.



