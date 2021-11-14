Pinoy artist wins DigitalArt4Climate global art competition

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino artist Brikko Dumas won the DigitalArt4Climate competition on Sunday.

Held in Glasgow, Scotland, the organization announced the winners of the competition this year led by the Filipino artist.

“On 11 November 2021, DigitalArt4Climate celebrated the Art Contest results at COP26 (we wish you were there with us!)” the organization wrote on their Instagram page.

“Among 208 artworks from 58 countries the Consortium selected 30 creations with a great level of art skills and unique ideas about the Climate Action which will be auctioned off in summer 2022 to support the SDGs and UN Agenda 2030,” it added.

Brikko’s artwork, titled "Nexus", shows a hand holding a cigarette and an alternative drinking material plastic with straw.

“@bricxmartillodumas from the Philippines has been declared the First winner of the DigitalArt4Climate 1st Prize, with his ‘Nexus’ and will be awarded 1500 Euros,” DigitalArt4Climate announce.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com through Messenger, Brikko said his win means a lot to him.

“Itong panalo kong ito ay hindi lang para sa'kin pero para sa mga kwento na hindi naku-kwento basta-basta. Joining this competition was not only a chance to represent our country but also to spread awareness on the effects of climate change,” he said.

“And I believe also that it can empower other artists as well na kahit ‘cliché’ kaya ng Pinoy,” he added.

The 2nd place winners include Amir Karimi’s Every Second: Lake (Iran), Ekasterina Lestienne’s The Wildfire (France), and Chloe Hajjar’s Allegory of Survival (USA).

A special award was issued to Mathare Roots and the Graffiti Girls from Mlango Kubwa for their mural artwork Team Spirit (Kenya). Each of these finalists will receive 500 Euros.

The DigitalArt4Climate is an unprecedented multi-stakeholder partnership initiative which uses blockchain technology to turn art into digital assets or NFTs, which can be collected and traded, thus opening a socio-technological innovation space which helps to unlock extraordinary potential for resource mobilization and climate empowerment.

