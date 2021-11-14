



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Arts and Culture

                        
Pinoy artist wins DigitalArt4Climate global art competition

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 14, 2021 | 2:06pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Pinoy artist wins DigitalArt4Climate global art competition
Artwork "Nexus" with the artist Brikko Dumas  
Screengrab from www.digitalart4climate.space; Brikko Dumas via Facebook

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino artist Brikko Dumas won the DigitalArt4Climate competition on Sunday. 



Held in Glasgow, Scotland, the organization announced the winners of the competition this year led by the Filipino artist.



“On 11 November 2021, DigitalArt4Climate celebrated the Art Contest results at COP26 (we wish you were there with us!)” the organization wrote on their Instagram page. 



“Among 208 artworks from 58 countries the Consortium selected 30 creations with a great level of art skills and unique ideas about the Climate Action which will be auctioned off in summer 2022 to support the SDGs and UN Agenda 2030,” it added. 










Brikko’s artwork, titled "Nexus", shows a hand holding a cigarette and an alternative drinking material plastic with straw.



“@bricxmartillodumas from the Philippines has been declared the First winner of the DigitalArt4Climate 1st Prize, with his ‘Nexus’ and will be awarded 1500 Euros,” DigitalArt4Climate announce. 



In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com through Messenger, Brikko said his win means a lot to him. 



“Itong panalo kong ito ay hindi lang para sa'kin pero para sa mga kwento na hindi naku-kwento basta-basta. Joining this competition was not only a chance to represent our country but also to spread awareness on the effects of climate change,” he said. 



“And I believe also that it can empower other artists as well na kahit ‘cliché’ kaya ng Pinoy,” he added. 



The 2nd place winners include Amir Karimi’s Every Second: Lake (Iran), Ekasterina Lestienne’s The Wildfire (France), and Chloe Hajjar’s Allegory of Survival (USA). 



A special award was issued to Mathare Roots and the Graffiti Girls from Mlango Kubwa for their mural artwork Team Spirit (Kenya). Each of these finalists will receive 500 Euros.



The DigitalArt4Climate is an unprecedented multi-stakeholder partnership initiative which uses blockchain technology to turn art into digital assets or NFTs, which can be collected and traded, thus opening a socio-technological innovation space which helps to unlock extraordinary potential for resource mobilization and climate empowerment.



RELATEDFilipino artist asks for support as only SEA finalist at global art contest


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      COP26
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Designers are storytellers, too: Functional Design as told by Nikki Roxas
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Designers are storytellers, too: Functional Design as told by Nikki Roxas


                              

                                                                  By Katya Lichauco |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Meaningful design is as much about the story you tell as it is about the visuals you create. This is the ethos 24-year-old,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ed Lorenzo&rsquo;s &lsquo;Di Magmaliw&rsquo; art collection celebrates the life of a lost loved one
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Ed Lorenzo’s ‘Di Magmaliw’ art collection celebrates the life of a lost loved one


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
‘Di Magmaliw is a Tagalog word that means “not to forge.” Lorenzo crafted his collection under that title...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino artist asks for support as only SEA finalist at global art contest
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Filipino artist asks for support as only SEA finalist at global art contest


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino artist Brikko Dumas, top finalist at the global DigitalArt4Climate competition, is pledging for support from his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipina nurse wins leading British poetry prize
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
Filipina nurse wins leading British poetry prize


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
Philippine poet Romalyn Ante has been selected as the Jerwood Compton Poetry Fellows for 2020/21. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The scary and the supernatural influencing Philippine culture
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
The scary and the supernatural influencing Philippine culture


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
"Guests from different fields talked to me about their personal experiences in the matter. What I discovered: A plethora of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine history according to Kidlat Tahimik
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Philippine history according to Kidlat Tahimik


                              

                                                                  By Claude Tayag |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
For what is officially dubbed “Magellan, Marilyn, Mickey & Fr. Dámaso. 500 Years of Conquistador Rockstars,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with