Ed Lorenzo’s ‘Di Magmaliw’ art collection celebrates the life of a lost loved one

MANILA, Philippines — Most artists have their own style and approach in making a piece of art, and for Ed Lorenzo, his recent work collection is not just about the abundant and overflowing craftsmanship of colors, movements and accents that marries emotions, feelings and anxieties, but also a celebration of the life of a lost loved one and the sweet sorrow that fuels his passion moving forward.

Lorenzo grew up in the province of Rizal, where he first set his foot in the world of visual arts at a very young age. He admits to always being fond of art that he sees in his daily commutes to and from school.

The artist’s works were steep in pure abstraction where he expresses all his feelings and emotions through colors and movements.

“I’d like to think that painting has given me an avenue to show not just my talent but all the emotions—both positive and negative—that I’m feeling,” he said.

For the past two years, Lorenzo stopped creating art pieces after a tragic event that happened in his life. First, he lost his father in 2019 and, just last year, his closest brother died due to an autoimmune disease. With no determination and struck by sadness, Lorenzo had to put everything away and shelve all his works.

Today, armed with passion and full of emotions, Lorenzo sees painting as his way to celebrate the life of his departed brother. Recently, he found the courage to continue making art pieces knowing that there is a deeper meaning behind every work that he makes.

“I found more peace and comfort now, knowing that I’m dedicating these pieces to my Kuya, which I call ‘Di Magmaliw,” he shares.

‘Di Magmaliw is a Tagalog word that means “not to forge.” Lorenzo crafted his collection under that title which signifies his and his family and friends’ love for his brother that they will never forget.

Pieces of his collection are often playful and mysterious as it is often introspective. Using colors that are sometimes monochromatic, analogous, or complementary, Lorenzo accentuates his works with a mix of other mediums to depict flow and movement matched with concentric circles and round textures in Gold and Bronze.

“For me, I’d like to believe that these lines represent the flow of being and these orbs and circles are the lives that we live in this physical world,” he said.

“With the passing of my brother and Father in two consecutive years, I learned that life is but a fleeting opportunity that we need to treasure. So make the most out of it and appreciate it to the fullest,” he concluded.

To order a customized piece you may reach Ed Lorenzo on Instagram at @thelorenzosart and email at lorenzosart@icloud.com. Watch out for his official art website coming in the first quarter of next year.