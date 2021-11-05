Filipino artist asks for support as only SEA finalist at global art contest

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino artist Brikko Dumas, top finalist at the global DigitalArt4Climate competition, is pledging for support from his countrymen.

His artwork titled "Nexus" shows a hand holding a cigarette and an alternative drinking material plastic with straw.

In his Facebook account, Brikko said that his artwork is the only finalist in the entire Southeast Asia. There are 208 entries around the world.

“Hi! I'm Bricx Martillo Dumas, one of the finalists for the Digitalart4climate Art competition. Out of 208 applications received from 58 different countries, my artwork is now one of the top finalists and the ONLY entry from the Philippines/South East Asia,” he said.

“It's currently being exhibited in Glasgow, United Kingdom in conjunction with the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) and the winners will be announced on Nov 19th,” he added.

He asked for votes from fellow Filipinos around the world for his entry that can be seen in www.digitalart4climate.space.

“So, I'm humbly asking for your votes (kahit ayaw ko sa liking contests pero para sa bayan naman at para sa kalikasan hehe),” he said.

“Hoping this will give the Philippines, other developing countries, and island nations affected by climate change a bigger voice in our call for a stronger global climate action. We need to act. If not now, when?” he said.

The DigitalArt4Climate is an unprecedented multi-stakeholder partnership initiative which uses blockchain technology to turn art into digital assets or NFTs, which can be collected and traded, thus opening a socio-technological innovation space which helps to unlock extraordinary potential for resource mobilization and climate empowerment.