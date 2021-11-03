



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Arts and Culture

                        
Filipina nurse wins leading British poetry prize

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 4:53pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Filipina nurse wins leading British poetry prize
Filipina poet Romalyn Ante 
Midas PR UK/Released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine poet Romalyn Ante has been selected as the Jerwood Compton Poetry Fellows for 2020/21. 



She was joined by two other United Kingdom poets Dzifa Benson and Jamie Hale. Each poet will receive £15,000 and is given a year of critical support and mentoring. 



Romalyn is an award-winning Filipino-born, Wolverhampton-based poet, translator, editor and essayist. She is co-founding editor of harana poetry, an online magazine for poets writing in English as a second or parallel language, and her accolades include the Poetry London Prize, Manchester Poetry Prize, Society of Author's Foundation Award, Developing Your Creative Practice and Creative Future Literary Award, among others. Apart from being a writer, she also works full-time as a nurse, specializing in providing different psychotherapeutic treatments.



Turning the idea of an arts prize on its head, the Jerwood Compton Poetry Fellowship aims to provide each poet with the time and space to focus on their craft and fulfil their potential with no expectation that they produce a particular work or outcome.



 






 



Recognizing the power of potential, the Jerwood Compton Poetry Fellowship’s approach to funding advocates for a change in art funding practice in the UK, providing opportunities outside commercial pressures for artistic growth and new ideas to flourish. 



The Fellowship provides financial support toward the development of under-supported and diverse artistic practices across the UK, with a focus on the pursuit of artistic experimentation and the space for artists to thrive.



This alternative approach to recognizing and rewarding outstanding poets is now in its third and final edition. Previous recipients are: Raymond Antrobus, Jane Commane and Jackie Hagan (2017-18 Jerwood Compton Poetry Fellows) and Hafsah Aneela Bashir, Anthony Joseph and Yomi Sode (2019-20 Jerwood Compton Poetry Fellows).



The three award recipients illustrate how diverse and exciting poetry has become in the 21st century. Through activism, visual arts, theater and drawing from their personal experiences/circumstances, the three poets express their practice through a multitude of ways, opening poetry up to a wide range of audiences. 



According to the organization, each poet has produced outstanding work to date and have demonstrated enormous, unselfish generosity towards other poets, giving far more than they have received particularly during the pandemic. They have been selected for the potential they display at this critical point in their individual careers, when the support provided from the Fellowship will make the most difference.



Alongside the freely given grant of £15,000, the three Fellows will each receive mentoring from the program’s manager Dr. Nathalie Teitler and access to experts drawn from the poetry world and beyond. Nathalie has run literature programs promoting diversity in the UK for over 20 years, founding the first national mentoring and translation programs for writers living in exile. She is the Director of The Complete Works – a national development program that helped to raise the number of Black and Asian poets published by major presses.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ALL PINOY PRIDES
                                                      GREAT POET
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipina nurse wins leading British poetry prize
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
47 minutes ago

                              
                              
Filipina nurse wins leading British poetry prize


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Philippine poet Romalyn Ante has been selected as the Jerwood Compton Poetry Fellows for 2020/21. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The scary and the supernatural influencing Philippine culture
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
The scary and the supernatural influencing Philippine culture


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Guests from different fields talked to me about their personal experiences in the matter. What I discovered: A plethora of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine history according to Kidlat Tahimik
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Philippine history according to Kidlat Tahimik


                              

                                                                  By Claude Tayag |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
For what is officially dubbed “Magellan, Marilyn, Mickey & Fr. Dámaso. 500 Years of Conquistador Rockstars,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kidlat Tahimik's cultural dogfight circus
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Kidlat Tahimik's cultural dogfight circus


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
There’s always been a subversive magic (mischievousness?) to Kidlat Tahimik’s work, from the juxtaposition of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What the stars say, in time for the elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
What the stars say, in time for the elections


                              

                                                                  By Alfred A. Yuson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Of the silent generation, of course I became a beatnik, then a hippie, thus tried to open all doors of perception, laid out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How significant Antonio Luna's death is to Nueva Ecija
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
How significant Antonio Luna's death is to Nueva Ecija


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The plaza where Filipino hero General Antonio Luna died in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija is now under renovation to preserve the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with