



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Arts and Culture

                        
Tarlac is a melting pot of artists

                        

                        
Patricia P. Esteves - The Philippine Star
October 25, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Tarlac is a melting pot of artists
Tarlac Art Fair 2021 signals a return to on-site art exhibitions.

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — At a time of COVID lockdown, when it’s been challenging to mount any exhibit, a group of Tarlac artists in Tarlac decided to forge ahead.



Opening at the Tarlac Art Fair 2021, local artists will get a chance to display their works until Nov. 13 in the first on-site exhibit since pandemic restrictions have eased.



The exhibit marks a sort of rarity for the province. Known as “The Melting Pot” of Central Luzon, Tarlac is hardly known for its thriving creative scene. Yet Kenneth Soriano Garcia, one participating artist, said he and his fellow artists are no longer discouraged by the coronavirus.



“Yes, it’s a rough time for each and every one of us,” he said, “but the exhibit is one way for us to show that whatever challenges may come, we are one as Tarlaqueños.”



The exhibit opened last Oct.1, with works housed at the Diwa ng Tarlac. A total of 50 artists, 30 photographers, sculptors, community artisans and crafters have participated in the exhibit. All visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.



Melissa Yeung-Yap, an artist herself and the organizer of the exhibit, said the event was initiated by Tarlac Governor Susan Yap, an avid art collector and art advocate. Governor Yap, citing the significance of the artist’s voice in these unprecedented times, fully supports the exhibit.



Tarlac Art Fair 2021, organized by the Tarlac provincial government, is a satellite exhibition of ManilART, the country’s premier annual national art fair. Their theme this year is “Continuing Legacy.”


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      TARLAC
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 A provinciano comes home
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
51 minutes ago

                              
                              
A provinciano comes home


                              

                                                                  By Butch Dalisay |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
When Leo Virata died, hundreds of townsfolk and schoolchildren lined the road leading to his grave in his hometown, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tarlac is a melting pot of artists
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
51 minutes ago

                              
                              
Tarlac is a melting pot of artists


                              

                                                                  By Patricia P. Esteves |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
At a time of COVID lockdown, when it’s been challenging to mount any exhibit, a group of Tarlac artists in Tarlac decided...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Miguel collaborates with Pinoy artists in time for Oktoberfest
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
San Miguel collaborates with Pinoy artists in time for Oktoberfest


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
San Miguel Beer collaborated with two award-winning visual artists, the late editorial cartoonist Larry Alcala and graphic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metropolitan Theater revamped with Dolby sound rivaling Marina Bay Sands
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Metropolitan Theater revamped with Dolby sound rivaling Marina Bay Sands


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
"The performance that night was so great but the theater was empty; it brought me to tears."

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Art in the Family
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Art in the Family


                              

                                                                  By Minnie Francia |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
It is not always inevitable that a son follows in his father’s footsteps, but when they do, it is a testament to a father’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Raul Deodato Arellano&rsquo;s &lsquo;Fluidicism&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Raul Deodato Arellano’s ‘Fluidicism’


                              

                                                                  By Alfred A. Yuson |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
A degree of inevitability must attend a man’s capacity for wearing many hats. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with