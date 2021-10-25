Tarlac is a melting pot of artists

MANILA, Philippines — At a time of COVID lockdown, when it’s been challenging to mount any exhibit, a group of Tarlac artists in Tarlac decided to forge ahead.

Opening at the Tarlac Art Fair 2021, local artists will get a chance to display their works until Nov. 13 in the first on-site exhibit since pandemic restrictions have eased.

The exhibit marks a sort of rarity for the province. Known as “The Melting Pot” of Central Luzon, Tarlac is hardly known for its thriving creative scene. Yet Kenneth Soriano Garcia, one participating artist, said he and his fellow artists are no longer discouraged by the coronavirus.

“Yes, it’s a rough time for each and every one of us,” he said, “but the exhibit is one way for us to show that whatever challenges may come, we are one as Tarlaqueños.”

The exhibit opened last Oct.1, with works housed at the Diwa ng Tarlac. A total of 50 artists, 30 photographers, sculptors, community artisans and crafters have participated in the exhibit. All visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Melissa Yeung-Yap, an artist herself and the organizer of the exhibit, said the event was initiated by Tarlac Governor Susan Yap, an avid art collector and art advocate. Governor Yap, citing the significance of the artist’s voice in these unprecedented times, fully supports the exhibit.

Tarlac Art Fair 2021, organized by the Tarlac provincial government, is a satellite exhibition of ManilART, the country’s premier annual national art fair. Their theme this year is “Continuing Legacy.”