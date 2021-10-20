



































































 




   

   









Arts and Culture

                        
San Miguel collaborates with Pinoy artists in time for Oktoberfest

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 6:47pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
San Miguel collaborates with Pinoy artists in time for Oktoberfest
IconicCan commemorates the brand’s timeless taste and signature style.
San Miguel Beer/Released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Popular Filipino liquor brand San Miguel Beer collaborated with two award-winning visual artists, the late editorial cartoonist Larry Alcala and graphic novelist Rob Cham, in merging classic with contemporary styles through its limited-edition IconiCan. 



IconicCan commemorates the brand’s timeless taste and signature style.



Alcala was awarded the title of National Artist for Visual Arts posthumously for his body of work throughout his 56 years of cartooning. During his time, his illustrations reflected day-to-day life filled with gaiety and humor. 



Etched in the minds of Filipinos, Alcala’s works chronicled the country’s history, including the subjects that made its mark in Pinoy culture, one of which is San Miguel Pale Pilsen.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Rob Cham (@robcham)








 



An illustrator and comic book creator, Cham received the National Book Award for his work on his graphic novel "Light." The young artist communicates his sentiments through intriguing and soulful visuals that incorporate pop culture into worlds that capture contemporary aesthetics.



Both excellent illustrators in their respective times, Alcala and Cham deftly mirrors the Filipino way of life with the strokes of their pens. Placed side by side and wrapped around the beer can, the works of these superb artists showcase good times with the classic brew.



The IconiCan aims to connect people together with the brand, perfectly embodying the brand’s message, “Kailan, Walang Iwanan.”



Each limited-edition Larry Alcala X Rob Cham IconiCan is marked with a QR code, which can be scanned to join thousands of other Pale Pilsen fans and receive updates and notifications about the brand's programs and promos. The IconiCan is now available for collectors as well as in a pack of six as a gift for the holidays.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

