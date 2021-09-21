







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Arts and Culture

                        
John Lennon, Salvador Dali prints; Afghanistan beadwork among highlights of Santuario parish auction

                        

                        
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 21, 2021 | 1:19pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
John Lennon, Salvador Dali prints; Afghanistan beadwork among highlights of Santuario parish auction
In this photo taken in Shanghai on February 7, 2020, a man wearing a protective facemask walks in a shopping mall bearing the face of Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali.
AFP/Noel Celis

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Own a piece of Salvador Dali and John Lennon as well as Impy Pilapil, Anita Magsaysay Ho and Carlos "Botong" Francisco by joining the second year of "Spectaculart" virtual fundraising on October 1 to 3.



The fundraiser aims to help in the social services projects of Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City and its sister parishes.



"Spectaculart 2" will feature a mix of legendary, established and promising artists that will showcase a variety of art pieces and works, including fine jewelry, estate, artisan, diamonds, pearls and colored stones; as well as a homeware collection of European, Asian, and locally sourced pieces ranging from antique, vintage, and contemporary furniture and home décor.



The carefully curated selection includes the works of National Artist for Visual Arts Botong Francisco, Impy Pilapil, Romeo Tabuena and Anita Magsaysay Ho. Also featured are visual artists Gus Albor, Ramon Diaz, Jojo Guingona, Noli Principe Manalang, Isabel Campa, Ivy Lim and Marivic Rufino.



Unique prints by Salvador Dali and John Lennon will also be for sale.



Online viewing begins on September 25 at www.spectaculartph.com. Selected items can be previewed by appointment starting September 25 at the San Antonio Parish Center.  



Online bidding will be held from  October 1 to 3 at the same website.



Here are some of the featured works for bidding:







An Anita Magsaysay-Ho print (left); "La Jota" (1948) by National Artist for Visual Art Carlos "Botong" V. Francisco (top, right); hand-beaded headdress from the Kuchi nomads of Afghanistan

Photo release









    
	
  • "Celeste" (1984) by Impy Pilapil
    • 




"Celeste" was painted during that historical interlude between the assassination of Ninoy Aquino in 1983 and the Edsa Revolution in 1986. The exhibit brochure in 1986 featuring “Celeste” accompanies the painting.



    
	
  • "La Jota" (1948) by National Artist for Visual Art Carlos "Botong" V. Francisco
    • 




This watercolor painting on paper portrays not only a dance routine but through which, the artist also gracefully depicts the characters’ playful spirit. The painting comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Beatriz Ventoza.



    
	
  • "Paalam Anak II" (2020) by Egai Talusan Fernandez 
    • 




This soft pastel on paper artwork depicts a mother, tucking in her daughter in bed, shortly before going off to her nightly hospital duties, not knowing whether this goodbye is for now or for all time. Noted social realist Egay Talusan Fernandez drew this work at the start of the pandemic in 2020.



    
	
  • Hand-beaded headdress from the Kuchi nomads of Afghanistan
    • 




There aren't very many of them left practicing their traditional nomadic lifestyle since some have become farmers or settled in towns and cities. With the present situation in Afghanistan, this piece is considered a prized cultural and artisanal relic.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      AUCTIONS
                                                      JOHN LENNON
                                                      SALVADOR DALI
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 John Lennon, Salvador Dali prints; Afghanistan beadwork among highlights of Santuario parish auction
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
John Lennon, Salvador Dali prints; Afghanistan beadwork among highlights of Santuario parish auction


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Own a piece of Salvador Dali and John Lennon as well as Impy Pilapil, Anita Magsaysay Ho and Carlos "Botong" Francisco by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nanette Medved's photographer son sells works for sustainable fisheries' benefit
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Nanette Medved's photographer son sells works for sustainable fisheries' benefit


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ganden Medved-Po, the 17-year-old son of former actress Nanette Medved-Po and Century Pacific Food Chairman Chris Po, partnered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The struggles of COVID depicted in art
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
The struggles of COVID depicted in art


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
While 2021 has largely been about rebuilding society after the tumultuous onslaught of COVID last year, the Metrobank Art...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Character-driven stories
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Character-driven stories


                              

                                                                  By Alfred A. Yuson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
When I taught a Fiction class in Ateneo in the mid-2010s, I always made sure to include a story among those we’d take...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vibal Foundation marks Rizal anniversaries, launches new editions of 'El Filibusterismo,' 'Sisa&rsquo;s Vengeance'
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Vibal Foundation marks Rizal anniversaries, launches new editions of 'El Filibusterismo,' 'Sisa’s Vengeance'


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Vibal Foundation recently announced the launch of Isaac Donoso’s critical edition of Jose Rizal’s El Filibusterismo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Margie Moran: Arts alive even during pandemic
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Margie Moran: Arts alive even during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The theaters may be closed but the arts are alive and kicking. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with