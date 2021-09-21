John Lennon, Salvador Dali prints; Afghanistan beadwork among highlights of Santuario parish auction

MANILA, Philippines — Own a piece of Salvador Dali and John Lennon as well as Impy Pilapil, Anita Magsaysay Ho and Carlos "Botong" Francisco by joining the second year of "Spectaculart" virtual fundraising on October 1 to 3.

The fundraiser aims to help in the social services projects of Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City and its sister parishes.

"Spectaculart 2" will feature a mix of legendary, established and promising artists that will showcase a variety of art pieces and works, including fine jewelry, estate, artisan, diamonds, pearls and colored stones; as well as a homeware collection of European, Asian, and locally sourced pieces ranging from antique, vintage, and contemporary furniture and home décor.

The carefully curated selection includes the works of National Artist for Visual Arts Botong Francisco, Impy Pilapil, Romeo Tabuena and Anita Magsaysay Ho. Also featured are visual artists Gus Albor, Ramon Diaz, Jojo Guingona, Noli Principe Manalang, Isabel Campa, Ivy Lim and Marivic Rufino.

Unique prints by Salvador Dali and John Lennon will also be for sale.

Online viewing begins on September 25 at www.spectaculartph.com. Selected items can be previewed by appointment starting September 25 at the San Antonio Parish Center.

Online bidding will be held from October 1 to 3 at the same website.

Here are some of the featured works for bidding:

Photo release An Anita Magsaysay-Ho print (left); "La Jota" (1948) by National Artist for Visual Art Carlos "Botong" V. Francisco (top, right); hand-beaded headdress from the Kuchi nomads of Afghanistan

"Celeste" (1984) by Impy Pilapil

"Celeste" was painted during that historical interlude between the assassination of Ninoy Aquino in 1983 and the Edsa Revolution in 1986. The exhibit brochure in 1986 featuring “Celeste” accompanies the painting.

"La Jota" (1948) by National Artist for Visual Art Carlos "Botong" V. Francisco

This watercolor painting on paper portrays not only a dance routine but through which, the artist also gracefully depicts the characters’ playful spirit. The painting comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Beatriz Ventoza.

"Paalam Anak II" (2020) by Egai Talusan Fernandez

This soft pastel on paper artwork depicts a mother, tucking in her daughter in bed, shortly before going off to her nightly hospital duties, not knowing whether this goodbye is for now or for all time. Noted social realist Egay Talusan Fernandez drew this work at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Hand-beaded headdress from the Kuchi nomads of Afghanistan

There aren't very many of them left practicing their traditional nomadic lifestyle since some have become farmers or settled in towns and cities. With the present situation in Afghanistan, this piece is considered a prized cultural and artisanal relic.