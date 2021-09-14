







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Arts and Culture

                        
Vibal Foundation marks Rizal anniversaries, launches new editions of 'El Filibusterismo,' 'Sisa’s Vengeance'

                        

                        
Philstar.com
September 14, 2021 | 9:42am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Vibal Foundation marks Rizal anniversaries with launch of El Filibusterismo Critical Edition and E. San Juanâ€™s Sisaâ€™s Vengeance
Founded in 2007, Vibal Foundation is Vibal Group’s philanthropic arm. Its vision is to engage Filipinos in intellectual discussion of Philippine history, culture, and arts by providing beautiful and insightful print and digital materials.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — In commemoration of Dr. José Rizal’s 160th birthday and his 125th death anniversary this year, Vibal Foundation recently announced the launch of Isaac Donoso’s critical edition of Jose Rizal’s El Filibusterismo and E. San Juan Jr.’s Sisa’s Revenge: José Rizal’s Sexual Politics and Cultural Revolution.



El Filbusterismo



José Rizal’s El Filibusterismo serves as the thrilling denouement to his first social novel, Noli Me Tángere, which exposed the ills of a decaying Filipino society enfeebled by colonialism. 



In the book sequel, Rizal tantalizingly employs two divergent paths of the social disease’s inevitable and natural progression—either a slow, debilitating cancerous spread or the body’s sudden collapse into a violent paroxysm of anarchy and terrorism.



This bilingual quincentennial edition, the latest addition in Vibal Foundation’s Filipiniana Clasica imprint, is a faithful reproduction of the edicion principe published in Ghent in 1891 and includes a comparative annotation of Rizal’s corrections, emendations as well as deletions from the original manuscript and the final printed text, making this the first-ever critical edition. 



With this volume, Rizal’s textual versions are recovered through a modern philological parsing, which spans 3,065 explanatory notes, thus unlocking the novel’s many enigmas for a new generation of readers.



The original Spanish text has been printed in parallel with Charles Derbyshire’s classic English translation. This collector’s edition also contains the novel’s extensive bibliography, tracing the history of its manifold translations and editions.



Floro Quibuyen’s foreword sheds new light on the radical Rizal as well as the novel’s final conundrum, while National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario examines Rizal’s work as the ultimate in-joke much heavily influenced by French and German enlightenment thought.



Isaac Donoso’s edition of El Filibusterismo and his companion critical edition of Noli Me Tángere serve as the definitive editions of these two foundational novels that launched an entire nation into being. The striking cover design by artist Toti Cerda adds contemporary spin to the novel, foregrounding the more sinister aspect of the novel’s protagonist. 



Sisa’s Vengeance: Jose Rizal’s Sexual Politics and Cultural Revolution



In the sixth re-edition of Sisa’s Vengeance, its respected author, Prof. E. San Juan Jr., addresses the question, “Who is the real and true Rizal?” 



The book invites readers to look past the popular image of Rizal in order to understand his ideas as portrayed in his work and how these ideas and beliefs were shaped by the events and circumstances of his life. 



It is a re-evaluation of the significance of Rizal's discourse on freedom, human rights and national liberation, centering on the liberation of women and its ramifications in the total emancipation of a nation. The latter chapters also reveal Rizal’s principled beliefs and advocacy for women’s rights.



This latest addition to Vibal Foundation’s Academic Filipina collection critically assesses the ways in which scholarship of Rizal, including prominent biographies, have shown speculative or biased tendencies, or have formed an image of Rizal to suit an author’s ends. Moreover, the author uses the perspective of historical materialism to consider the totality of Rizal’s milieu, his ideas as well as his practice.



The novel’s characters like Simoun, Padre Florentino and others all reflect particular aspects of its depiction of society. It would be difficult to point to a single character as the mouthpiece embodying the entirety of Rizal’s beliefs.



The author puts clear emphasis that Rizal recognized gender equality as a key component of national liberation and that his criticism of colonial society can be seen in the tribulations facing the women in his fictional works. Passivity, obedience and silence seem to be the cause of tragedy for Rizal's women characters. Thus, gender justice, as part of a counter-hegemonic revolution, would be Sisa's revenge.



Vibal Foundation






Founded in 2007, Vibal Foundation is Vibal Group’s philanthropic arm. Its vision is to engage Filipinos in intellectual discussion of Philippine history, culture and arts by providing beautiful and insightful print and digital materials.



Its institutional partners are the National Historical Commission of the Philippines; National Museum of the Philippines; Philippine Departments of Labor and Education; San Agustín Museum; UP Jorge B. Vargas Museum; Ateneo Art Gallery; Biblioteca Historica, Universidad Complutense, Madrid; International Rice Research Institute; Galleria Duemila; Gallery Genesis; and Premio Zóbel.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      RIZAL
                                                      VIBAL
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Vibal Foundation marks Rizal anniversaries, launches new editions of 'El Filibusterismo,' 'Sisa&rsquo;s Vengeance'
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Vibal Foundation marks Rizal anniversaries, launches new editions of 'El Filibusterismo,' 'Sisa’s Vengeance'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Vibal Foundation recently announced the launch of Isaac Donoso’s critical edition of Jose Rizal’s El Filibusterismo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Margie Moran: Arts alive even during pandemic
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
17 hours ago

                              
                              
Margie Moran: Arts alive even during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The theaters may be closed but the arts are alive and kicking. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Double exposure
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Double exposure


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A “cell,” as we know, can be many things. It’s a self-contained unit of growth. Or it’s a prison....

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From poetry to treason
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
From poetry to treason


                              

                                                                  By Butch Dalisay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As a collector of old books and other objects of interest more ancient than me, I sometimes stumble across manuscripts and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fundacion Sanso raises funds to keep Museo Pambata alive
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Fundacion Sanso raises funds to keep Museo Pambata alive


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
"Museo Pambata has been highly affected without their usual support from busloads of children who normally visit the museum...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 When home is a landscape
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
When home is a landscape


                              

                                                                  By Carlomar Arcangel Daoana |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
In his first solo exhibition, “Manempet Ti La,” Kenver Sarmiento Resuello comes home to the landscapes of his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with