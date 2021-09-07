







































































 




   

   









Arts and Culture

                        
Fundacion Sanso raises funds to keep Museo Pambata alive

                        

                        
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 8:51pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Fundacion Sanso raises funds to keep Museo Pambata alive
From left: Deputy Director Leonor Mae de Leon, Sansó Director Ricky Francisco, Museo Pambata President Bambi Mañosa, Fundacion Sansó Chairman Joaquin Teotico, and Museo Pambata Executive Director Maricel Montero
Fundacion Sanso/Released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Museo Pambata continues to survive with the generosity of some of its donors.



The country's first interactive children's museum established in 1993 recently received a donation from Fundacion Sansó from the fundraising event they co-organized.



The event sold two limited-edition giclees made by renowned artist Juvenal Sansó titled “Golden Bloom" and "Wandering Dream.”



The fundraiser, "Flowers for the Children," started last November. The proceeds were officially turned over last June. Present in the event were Fundacion Sansó Director Ricky Francisco, Museo Pambata President Bambi Mañosa, Museo Pambata Executive Director Maricel Montero, as well as Fundacion Sansó Chairman Joaquin Teotico and Deputy Director Leonor Mae de Leon.



In return, Museo Pambata gave Fundacion Sansó sweet honey made from its own apiary. President Bambi Mañosa said that they decided to make an apiary during the pandemic. Museo Pambata is currently running a lean team after letting go of some of its staff.



“Since last year, children have been studying within the safety of their homes. Museo Pambata has been highly affected without their usual support from busloads of children who normally visit the museum to experience their educational exhibitions and programs. Acting in this current community, Fundacion Sanso reached out for the continuation of Museo Pambata's programs as they cling on to the new normal,” said Fundacion Sansó Director Ricky Francisco.



The non-stock, non-profit organization was founded in 2014 to preserve the works and artistic legacy of the prolific artist.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      JUVENAL SANSO
                                                      MUSEO PAMBATA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
