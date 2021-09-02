







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Arts and Culture

                        
Repertory Philippines returns, becomes first Filipino production to stream on Broadway on Demand

                        

                        
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 5:07pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Repertory Philippines returns, becomes first Filipino production to stream on Broadway on Demand
"The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-off!" marks many firsts. It is the first REP Theatre for Young Audiences (RTYA) offering in over a year. 
Photo release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Repertory Philippines (REP) is back and its comeback show "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-off!" will be the first Filipino production to be streamed on Broadway on Demand.



"The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-off!" marks many firsts. It is the first REP Theatre for Young Audiences (RTYA) offering in over a year. Usually staging its productions in OnStage Theater in Greenbelt, Makati, the upcoming musical has been purposely filmed for an international online streaming service.



Screening from November 12 to December 12, "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-off!" combines the time-honored tradition of Christmas cookies with the ever-popular phenomenon of reality baking competitions. It features eight young cookie chefs from all over the country who will battle it out for first prize at the Cookie Coliseum. As the chefs are eliminated one by one by three distinguished celebrity judges, feelings of intense (and sweet!) rivalry give way to virtues of charity, family and forgiveness.



It is directed by RTYA Creative Director Joy Virata. The cast includes Becca Coates, Tim Pavino, Jep Go, Jillian Itaas, Luigi Quesada, Rachel Coates, Justine Narciso, Steven Hotchkiss, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Jamie Wilson, Arnel Carrion and Hans Eckstein.



The production is composed of set designer Ed Lacson, lighting designer John Batalla, costume designer Bonsai Cielo and choreographer Deana Aquino. Multi-awarded director Treb Monteras helms the video production managed by Silver Media.  



Broadway On Demand is a virtual performing arts complex that offers exclusive livestream events, educational and interactive content, and a wide-ranging library of video on demand content, including Broadway shows, movie musicals, performances from individual artists, concert series and content from performance venues and theaters around the world.  



Ticket prices are P700 (Regular) and P1,000 (Family/Household). Each ticket gives 24-hour access to the musical, which can be accessed via computer or mobile device through a web browser or via tablet or smartphone through the Broadway On Demand app on App Store and Google Play. Broadway On Demand is also available on AppleTV and Roku.



For updates, log on to Repertoryphilippines.ph.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      REPERTORY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Nas Academy cries foul over Indigenous People group's probe findings on Whang-od issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Nas Academy cries foul over Indigenous People group's probe findings on Whang-od issue


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) found that the contract signed by Apo Whang-od with Nas Academy Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Taliban, Sara, Anita & the &lsquo;Dalaga&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
The Taliban, Sara, Anita & the ‘Dalaga’


                              

                                                                  By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Reportage on the fall of Kabul and the fate of its women play out every night on the news like an addictive Netflix seri...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCCA launches inaugural values-oriented film festival
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
NCCA launches inaugural values-oriented film festival


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) in partnership with the Negros Cultural Foundation (NCF) recently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'P750? Ano ba?': Loren Legarda reacts to Whang-Od, Nas Daily controversy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
'P750? Ano ba?': Loren Legarda reacts to Whang-Od, Nas Daily controversy


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Former senator Loren Legarda reacted to the recent issue surrounding national treasure Apo Whang-Od and social media personality...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Buwan ng Wika: Alamat members say 'Mahal Kita' in their regional languages
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Buwan ng Wika: Alamat members say 'Mahal Kita' in their regional languages


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
With P-pop (Pinoy Pop) rising not just in the country but in the international music scene, it's a great time to celebrate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ateneo Art Gallery announces shortlist for 2021 Ateneo Art Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
Ateneo Art Gallery announces shortlist for 2021 Ateneo Art Awards


                              

                                                                  By Monique Hilario |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
The Ateneo Art Gallery presents its shortlisted artists and writers for the 17th season of Ateneo Art Awards.

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with