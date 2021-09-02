Repertory Philippines returns, becomes first Filipino production to stream on Broadway on Demand

MANILA, Philippines — Repertory Philippines (REP) is back and its comeback show "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-off!" will be the first Filipino production to be streamed on Broadway on Demand.

"The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-off!" marks many firsts. It is the first REP Theatre for Young Audiences (RTYA) offering in over a year. Usually staging its productions in OnStage Theater in Greenbelt, Makati, the upcoming musical has been purposely filmed for an international online streaming service.

Screening from November 12 to December 12, "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-off!" combines the time-honored tradition of Christmas cookies with the ever-popular phenomenon of reality baking competitions. It features eight young cookie chefs from all over the country who will battle it out for first prize at the Cookie Coliseum. As the chefs are eliminated one by one by three distinguished celebrity judges, feelings of intense (and sweet!) rivalry give way to virtues of charity, family and forgiveness.

It is directed by RTYA Creative Director Joy Virata. The cast includes Becca Coates, Tim Pavino, Jep Go, Jillian Itaas, Luigi Quesada, Rachel Coates, Justine Narciso, Steven Hotchkiss, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Jamie Wilson, Arnel Carrion and Hans Eckstein.

The production is composed of set designer Ed Lacson, lighting designer John Batalla, costume designer Bonsai Cielo and choreographer Deana Aquino. Multi-awarded director Treb Monteras helms the video production managed by Silver Media.

Broadway On Demand is a virtual performing arts complex that offers exclusive livestream events, educational and interactive content, and a wide-ranging library of video on demand content, including Broadway shows, movie musicals, performances from individual artists, concert series and content from performance venues and theaters around the world.

Ticket prices are P700 (Regular) and P1,000 (Family/Household). Each ticket gives 24-hour access to the musical, which can be accessed via computer or mobile device through a web browser or via tablet or smartphone through the Broadway On Demand app on App Store and Google Play. Broadway On Demand is also available on AppleTV and Roku.

For updates, log on to Repertoryphilippines.ph.