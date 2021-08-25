







































































 




   

   









'P750? Ano ba?': Loren Legarda reacts to Whang-Od, Nas Daily controversy
'Dayaw' host Loren Legarda
ABS-CBN/Released

                     

                        

                           
'P750? Ano ba?': Loren Legarda reacts to Whang-Od, Nas Daily controversy

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2021 - 4:22pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Loren Legarda reacted to the recent issue surrounding national treasure Apo Whang-Od and social media personality Nas Daily. 



During the virtual media conference for her show “Dayaw” earlier today, Loren was asked what episodes she wanted to feature again in the future. 

 

The deputy speaker answered that she wanted to feature Whang-Od because Nas Daily was unfair to the Philippines' living treasure. 



“Whang-Od is the only remaining or the oldest mambabatok tattoo artist and the so-called or alleged misappropriation by a popular social media star Nas Daily and putting a Nas Academy on mambabatok for only P750? Ano ba? So, I'd like to go back to Whang-Od and feature the Kalinga community,” Loren said. 



P750 was the fee every participant had to pay to have access to the Whang-Od Academy, which is currently on hold.



“Hindi ganoon dapat ang pagtrato natin sa mga mambabatok at pati na rin sa mga katutubo. Gusto kong gawin na bigyan ng financial help. Alam ko, meron na eh. There’s a trust fund for them. Hindi dapat na tinatanghal natin ang kanilang kultura pagkatapos ay sila ay namamatay sa COVID ng walang assistance,” she added. 



The former broadcaster also said that the government should show more appreciation toward traditional artists.



“Sana they don’t need to beg. They should be equipped. We respect and appreciate their culture, but they are so poor up to now. Hindi pwede 'yan. I know NCCA (National Commission for Culture and the Arts) has funds for them and it should increase. We should show more appreciation for our traditional artists,” she said. 



The mission to promote Filipino indigenous culture and heritage goes on for the award-winning documentary series “Dayaw” with the launch of its eleventh season on ANC, the ABS-CBN News Channel, this August.



A production of ANC and the NCCA, “Dayaw” has been documenting the lifeways, traditions, practices and culture of the different Indigenous Peoples groups since 2015. 



“It has always been 'Dayaw's' mission to document as many aspects of Filipino culture and knowledge systems as possible. We can only save these from extinction by continuing to instill their importance in the younger generation, and let them practice and learn these treasures. With the theme 'Kakaibang Sigla,' Dayaw Season 11 allows us to look at the different ways in which our energy, competitiveness and sportsmanship are mainstreamed in the traditional societies and knowledge systems,” Loren said. 



After featuring traditional Filipino children’s games such as patintero, sipa and luksong tinik in the first episode, followed by a two-part special on the Punnuk, a show of physical strength that ends the Ifugao’s harvest season, “Dayaw” will then focus on Filipino martial arts such as arnis, silat and eskrima in its next two episodes, starting on Thursday (August 26), 6 p.m., on ANC and the ANC Facebook.



The season will wrap up on September 3 with “Sayawang Pinoy,” an episode highlighting how grace and fluidity of movements of Filipinos express our energy, discipline and joy as a people.



RELATED: 'Not a scam': Nas Daily clarifies Whang-Od inclusion in Nas Academy


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
