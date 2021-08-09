







































































 




   







   















Nas Daily: 'The Cacao Project is fake, exploits farmers'
Nas Daily and The Cacao Project founder Louise de Guzman Mabulo
Nas Daily Tagalog via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Nas Daily: 'The Cacao Project is fake, exploits farmers'

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 2:03pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — For the first time since the issue broke out last week, Nuseir Yassin or more popularly known as Nas Daily appeared on a video posted today, August 9, on his Facebook page to air his side. The content creator/vlogger reiterated his view on The Cacao Project.



In the five-minute, 59-second video that he captioned with "It's my turn to speak," Nas shared their process in making a video. He said that every time they make a video, there is a chance that "it is fake." Thus, they research, check the Internet and the situation on the ground. They also talk to people "again and again" to verify.



"And one day, unfortunately, we stumbled upon a fake story in the Philippines which is the Cacao Project. On paper, it was supposed to be a non-profit that helps farmers. In reality, it's a for profit that exploits farmers.



"We said we cannot do this video in good conscience. We cannot show you things that we are not confident of," he claimed.



The Cacao Project was initiated by Louise de Guzman Mabulo. It is an initiative that hails from Mabulo's hometown in San Fernando, Camarines Sur.



The issue with Mabulo started when she called out Nas Daily and recalled the 2019 incident with him where she claimed that she heard him call Filipinos poor and "mock" their accents.



Her post came after reading Palicas' call out. Her father, San Fernando, Camarines Sur Mayor Fermin Mabulo, also wrote his own recollection of the incident in his own Facebook page.



Louise has since said that she will no longer talk about the issue after replying to Nas Daily's second statement uploaded in the Nas Daily Tagalog Facebook page.



Nas then included screenshots that support his side of the story. These include those of vloggers/content creators Lost Juan and Project Nightfall. Both of them wrote their experience in the comments section of one of Nas Daily's earlier posts related to the issue. Project Nightfall made a separate video on the incident he uploaded on his Facebook page.



Nas also included a screenshot of a conversation where the sender said that it agrees with Nas on the issue and said that the script was made by Mabulo herself "in compliance with her United Nations Youth Ambassadorship video presentation."



"We refused to make that episode even if it would go viral and that decision pissed off a lot of people," Nas said.



A voice-over of the comments about not eating the food that was prepared for him, of him insulting the farmers and making fun of the accents is heard. Nas denied all these allegations.



RELATED: 'No clickbaiting here': Nas Daily speaks up over 'Pinoy baiting,' working with Indigenous Peoples


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

