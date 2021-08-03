







































































 




   







   















Top 5 children's books to jump-start your Buwan ng Wika
Buwan ng Wika children's story books 
Top 5 children's books to jump-start your Buwan ng Wika

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Anne Beatrice V. Lagman (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2021 - 6:50pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — What better way to start Buwan ng Wika but with children's story books that show culture, language and morals that are all learned in simple stories for kids?



These books aim to teach the proper use of Filipino — from simple words to sentences. 

   
   


1. 'Sali Ako'



The fable "Sali Ako'' tells the story of Puti and Itim, two very different animals that are finding a hard time to have playmates due to their sizes. One is too small, while the other, too big. 



This book also used Filipino animals, such as the Philippine carabao, as characters in the story. 



2. 'Kiko Kitikiti' 



"Kiko Kitikiti" follows the story of a young boy named Kiko who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), making him usually more energetic than other people. 



The book reveals how people usually see people with ADHD and give them nicknames such as "Kitikiti." This book gives a colorful way to show children how to be a hero in your own way. 



3. 'Sayaw ng mga Kamay'



This children's book written by Joanna Que tells an inspiring story of a friendship that overcomes disability barriers through the use of Filipino sign language. 



The book creatively used Filipino sign language throughout the story. 



4. 'Ang Tigreng si Tralala'



This animated book helps explain COVID-19 to your children. Penned by Isabelle Daza, the book uses animals as characters to educate children with what is happening to our world right now. 



The Filipino narration video runs for three minutes and 40 seconds. 



The book comes in both English and Filipino.



5. 'Tinola ni Nanay'



This witty story book includes a recipe on how to make the Filipino favorite, Tinola. 



This book follows how Caloy prepares his gift — Tinola for his mom. The book shows how Filipinos express their love through cooking for each other. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

