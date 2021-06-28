500 years of Christianity commemorative home and business plate now available!

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has granted a jubilee year with the inherent plenary indulgence for the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines.

The Pope made the decision in a decree issued on February 25 to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines. It was signed by the Head of Vatican’s Apostolic Penitentiary, Cardinal Mauro Piacenza.

The celebration officially began on April 4 which would be an opportunity to increase the virtues of faith, hope and charity.

The country’s 85 dioceses have listed about 537 pilgrimage churches for the quincentennial celebration of the evangelization of Asia’s bastion of Christianity. Still, when the faithful make the pilgrimage, they have to meet the usual conditions of going to confession, receiving the Eucharist and praying for the intentions of the pope.

“Gifted to Give” is the theme of the celebration of the 5th Centenary of Christianity in our country. It’s taken from the gospel of St. Matthew, Chapter 10, Verse 8 where we hear Christ telling his apostles: “Freely you have received. Freely give.” It’s actually Christ’s order for his apostles to do all, to give all they have got in their work and mission of apostolate.

The theme and logo of the celebration were approved by the permanent council of CBCP on September 18, 2019.

In line with this, the 500YOC Commemorative Home and Business Plate were released to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event that serves not only as a valuable souvenir but also as the best memorabilia for this rare occasion. It is also an important reminder of how the Christian faith came to the shore of Mactan, Cebu in 1521 which grew throughout the Philippine islands for the next 500 years.

The 500 YOC Commemorative Plates was initiated by Fr. Nathaniel Mariano, OSJ and is spearheading the project with the help of FADZ GT OPC, a registered firm that assist in distributing the plates nationwide and worldwide. While the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has endorsed this undertaking.

Made of a sturdy metal substrate, the 500 YOC Commemorative Plate is a unique collectible that signifies a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of faith in the midst of this pandemic.

The commemorative plate also serves as proof of becoming and belonging to the Church of Christ, a seal or certificate of support to the celebration on the evangelical mission of the church and visual imagery that symbolizes that you are a Blessed Filipino Christian Catholic.

By acquiring a 500 YOC Commemorative Plate, every Catholic will be a blessing to others and be an avenue to multiply the act of giving. From the sale, the proceeds will be allocated to the evangelization and the missions of the CBCP, dioceses, parishes and religious sectors.

The project will provide financial contributions directly to the Catholic Church and its beneficiaries, specifically for the construction of the L’ Annunziata Parish Church and material support to the community pantries in OSJ Healing Foundation of St. Joseph’s Table, Santuario De San Jose Parish, St. Joseph Morello Parish Antipolo and Emmaus Philippines Foundation.

The 500 YOC Commemorative Plates is now available nationwide and can be conveniently purchased in Lazada, Shopee, dioceses, and parishes and other religious congregations.

