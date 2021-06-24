Want to start investing in art? Korina Sanchez gives tips

MANILA, Philippines — Since many are on sale during the pandemic, including artworks, returning Kapamilya TV host and art collector Korina Sanchez gave tips for those joining auctions or buying artwork for the first time.

In the latest episode of Philstar.com’s "Slam Book" show, Korina said she started appreciating art when she began having her own place to live in.

“Well you know when I started, it was because early on, I decided to live on my own. Well, I don't know about what other parents would say to this but I would highly recommend for young people to set out on their own earlier rather than later,” she said.

“And that means having your own space and working your ass off to pay for the rent. And that also means decorating your own place, the way you like. And that's how I got myself started. I'm a lover of beauty and talent, I'm an appreciator of talent,” she added.

Korina compared art appreciation to liking wine and clarified that she’s not an art investor but an art appreciator.

“And I think art, is like, appreciating wine, it's what tastes good and what is beautiful to your eyes, so the beauty is in the eye of the beholder, then that's what you have to get something that pleases you. I'm not really an investor in art,” she said.

“I'm really more like an appreciator of beauty so hindi ko binebenta ang art ko eh. Other businessmen buy art to sell art later on when it depreciates in value. I keep my art. I'm very sentimental about my art kasi binili ko 'yan sa sweldo ko since I was in my young early 20s.”

The “Rated Korina” host said that her guiding principles in choosing an artwork are its colors, its meaning and the skill that went in it.

“It is also wise, of course, to invest in art so that later on, when you pass it on to the next generation, it appreciates in value. And we really just don't know how that can help you later on in your life, so it might also be good or wise to find out who appreciates in value,” she said.

“So those are two things. Personally, I would go for somebody who is prolific, what's made a name for himself or is up and coming, and definitely somebody who pleases you with their work."

