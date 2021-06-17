Over 60K books off for grabs at first-ever online Big Bad Wolf book sale

MANILA, Philippines — The Big Bad Wolf heard the people cry, so there is going to be an online book sale event that will happen from June 30 to July 7 nationwide.

Just like last year, it will be a 24/7 event but this time, bookworms do not have to waste their time being stuck in traffic on their way to the World Trade Center to hoard the books that they want and need in one of the biggest book fairs in the country.

Yes, it is a great feeling to smell the pages of the book while pondering if you are going to buy it or not, but the directors of BBW decided to shift online due to the pandemic.

BBW Directors Jacqueline Ng and Andrew Yap prioritized the health and safety of the consumers, and they find the online platform more accessible to people, especially to those who were unable to make time to attend past BBW events.

Ng said the debut of the online book sale will be “more rewarding” than the physical one, because they will offer over 60,000 book titles on their website, which was impossible for them to do during the physical sale due to the logistics and other constraints.

The books are more affordable now that they do not have to bring the books back and forth to Malaysia, but there is a shipping fee that the buyers have to shoulder and the cost depends on the local courier. Ng noted that there will be no Cash on Delivery (COD).

Nonetheless, they have a free shipping promo if the buyer spends a minimum amount of P2,900.00. They also have other promos like 5% off with minimum spend of P1,200 and 10% off with minimum spend of P5,000.

Bookworms will also have a chance to grab a book from 30 titles that they can select from that is worth P10 only, if the books in their carts reach P1,800.

Filipino ‘Wolfies’

Filipino bookworms are saving money and waiting for the BBW every year, so that they can purchase books that are a lot less expensive than the prices in bookstores.

The last physical big book sale that they organized happened in the Philippines last February 2020, weeks before the pandemic changed the people’s way of life.

Yap said that a lot of Filipinos have sent them messages, asking when they are going to be back in the country, but he said that the pandemic left them with no choice but to resort to e-commerce.

“Among all the countries, we hold the Philippines closest to our hearts,” Yap said.

He said that they will not forget the Filipinos that is why they are always included in the annual event.

“We also have this really special contest that we will organize for the first time for our supporters in the Philippines – it is a means for us to thank you,” Ng said.

They will have different giveaways that include e-vouchers and electronic gadgets, and the main prizes of the contest are iPhone 12 and MacBook Air.

The pandemic caused cancellation of many plans and events, but the BBW remains unstoppable.

“People need books more than ever. We need to continue our journey of spreading the wonder and joy of reading,” Yap declared.