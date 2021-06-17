







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Over 60K books off for grabs at first-ever online Big Bad Wolf book sale
Big Bad Wolf Nationwide Online Sale 2021
Big Bad Wolf Books via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Over 60K books off for grabs at first-ever online Big Bad Wolf book sale

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Charlie Mae Perez (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 8:07pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Big Bad Wolf heard the people cry, so there is going to be an online book sale event that will happen from June 30 to July 7 nationwide.



Just like last year, it will be a 24/7 event but this time, bookworms do not have to waste their time being stuck in traffic on their way to the World Trade Center to hoard the books that they want and need in one of the biggest book fairs in the country.



Yes, it is a great feeling to smell the pages of the book while pondering if you are going to buy it or not, but the directors of BBW decided to shift online due to the pandemic.



BBW Directors Jacqueline Ng and Andrew Yap prioritized the health and safety of the consumers, and they find the online platform more accessible to people, especially to those who were unable to make time to attend past BBW events.



Ng said the debut of the online book sale will be “more rewarding” than the physical one, because they will offer over 60,000 book titles on their website, which was impossible for them to do during the physical sale due to the logistics and other constraints.



The books are more affordable now that they do not have to bring the books back and forth to Malaysia, but there is a shipping fee that the buyers have to shoulder and the cost depends on the local courier. Ng noted that there will be no Cash on Delivery (COD).



Nonetheless, they have a free shipping promo if the buyer spends a minimum amount of P2,900.00. They also have other promos like 5% off with minimum spend of P1,200 and 10% off with minimum spend of P5,000.



Bookworms will also have a chance to grab a book from 30 titles that they can select from that is worth P10 only, if the books in their carts reach P1,800.



Filipino ‘Wolfies’



Filipino bookworms are saving money and waiting for the BBW every year, so that they can purchase books that are a lot less expensive than the prices in bookstores.



The last physical big book sale that they organized happened in the Philippines last February 2020, weeks before the pandemic changed the people’s way of life.



Yap said that a lot of Filipinos have sent them messages, asking when they are going to be back in the country, but he said that the pandemic left them with no choice but to resort to e-commerce.



“Among all the countries, we hold the Philippines closest to our hearts,” Yap said.



He said that they will not forget the Filipinos that is why they are always included in the annual event.



“We also have this really special contest that we will organize for the first time for our supporters in the Philippines – it is a means for us to thank you,” Ng said.



They will have different giveaways that include e-vouchers and electronic gadgets, and the main prizes of the contest are iPhone 12 and MacBook Air.



The pandemic caused cancellation of many plans and events, but the BBW remains unstoppable.



“People need books more than ever. We need to continue our journey of spreading the wonder and joy of reading,” Yap declared.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BIG BAD WOLF
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Father of Dance' Ramon Obusan honored near Father's Day
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
'Father of Dance' Ramon Obusan honored near Father's Day


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Born in 1938, Obusan was both a graduate of Marine Biology and Cultural Anthropology from the University of the Philippines....

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Botswana says found world's 'third largest' diamond
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 hours ago

                              
                              
Botswana says found world's 'third largest' diamond


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Botswanan diamond firm Debswana said Wednesday it had unearthed a 1,098-carat stone that it described as the third largest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 ways to enjoy Philippines' 123rd Independence Day celebrations from home
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
5 ways to enjoy Philippines' 123rd Independence Day celebrations from home


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The "Dama Ko, Lahi Ko" collective hopes to harness the Philippines' soft power by way of cultivating and harnessing the Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rare Magellan pieces among highlights of June art events
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Rare Magellan pieces among highlights of June art events


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
For the younger generation, Federico Aguilar Alcuaz belongs to the illustrious league of National Artists.

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino-Australian named finalist of Australia's most prestigious portrait prize
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Filipino-Australian named finalist of Australia's most prestigious portrait prize


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-Australian Marikit Santiago fell short on winning the Archibald Prize 2021 with her entry “Filipiniana.&r...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd to collaborate for art project
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 days ago

                              
                              
Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd to collaborate for art project


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she is collaborating with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd for an art projec...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with