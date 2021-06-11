







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
5 ways to enjoy Philippines' 123rd Independence Day celebrations from home
The "Dama Ko, Lahi Ko" collective hopes to harness the Philippines' soft power by way of cultivating and harnessing the Filipino culture.
Photo release

                     

                        

                           
5 ways to enjoy Philippines' 123rd Independence Day celebrations from home

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2021 - 3:16pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — As the country marks its 123rd Independence Day on Saturday, it's often celebrated as a non-working holiday. But a collective aims to change it from just a penciled date on the calendar to a palpable and tangible celebration of the nation's hard-won freedom.



With Asian culture penetrating global trends, e.g. South Korea's Hallyu wave, the "Dama Ko, Lahi Ko" collective hopes to harness the Philippines' soft power by way of cultivating and harnessing the Filipino culture.



They call for its celebration through the five senses: "paningin," "pang-amoy," "pandinig," "panlasa" and "pansalat."



From rainy to sunny seasons, the Philippines does not lack of anything that captivates the sight. "Paningin" speaks of scenic views of the country's landscape, from world-class beaches like Boracay and El Nido in Palawan, lush tropical rainforests, and abundant marine life, to colorful fiestas year-round, which are now halted due to the pandemic.



Filipinos' undying love for the karaoke is the testament to their love for music and singing. "Pandinig" harkens back to a variety of sounds --  the festive drumbeats during Ati-atihan, the yell of the taho vendor, Original Pinoy Music (OPM) playlists on repeat, or even the greeting, “Kumain ka na?"



The Philippines is teeming with scents that entice the sense of smell or "pang-amoy." Waking up can be delightful with the wafting aroma of the sinangag paired with itlog and tapa. Drown the hefty breakfast with the heady aroma of Batangas' kapeng barako.



Since the country has 7, 641 islands, the taste buds or "panlasa" is tickled with rich flavors through native spices and aromatics. Heirloom recipes during family gatherings, the contrasts of soy sauce and calamansi, puto bumbong and latik – Filipino flavors cover and color the entire spectrum.



The Philippines' rich history and culture, no doubt, is full of patterns and textures that continue to be used today. Some have even made waves abroad, especially in the furniture and fixtures industry. "Pansalat" celebrates the intricate textures and handmade expertise from the Philippines which range from the rattan bilao, baro’t saya made from pinya and abaca, to the textures of nature.



The collective calls on the public to highlight these five senses and share to the world through photos, videos, music, and anything that celebrates the Filipino culture. Tag them at @damakolahiko and #damakolahiko across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok to join in the Independence Day celebrations.



They've also prepared a website (damakolahiko.com) for free downloads of "Dama Ko, Lahi Ko" logos, patterns, graphics and more. All these are free to use and remix. A sticker set is also available for download on Viber, Telegram, and GIPHY (Just search "dama ko lahi ko").


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CELEBRATING INDEPENDENCE DAY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Rare Magellan pieces among highlights of June art events
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Rare Magellan pieces among highlights of June art events


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
For the younger generation, Federico Aguilar Alcuaz belongs to the illustrious league of National Artists.

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino-Australian named finalist of Australia's most prestigious portrait prize
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Filipino-Australian named finalist of Australia's most prestigious portrait prize


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-Australian Marikit Santiago fell short on winning the Archibald Prize 2021 with her entry “Filipiniana.&r...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd to collaborate for art project
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd to collaborate for art project


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she is collaborating with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd for an art projec...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoy artist breaks records at Christie's auction despite pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Pinoy artist breaks records at Christie's auction despite pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Ronald Ventura's "Party Animal" is said to be the highest price paid for an artwork done by a living Filipino artist.

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CCP mourns National Artist Arturo Luz's passing
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
CCP mourns National Artist Arturo Luz's passing


                              

                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) mourns the passing of National Artist for Visual Arts Arturo Luz who died on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen' releases movie trailer
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen' releases movie trailer


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
Five years since he last acted his Tony-winning Broadway role, Ben Platt reprises the role of an anxious high school student...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with