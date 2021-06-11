5 ways to enjoy Philippines' 123rd Independence Day celebrations from home

MANILA, Philippines — As the country marks its 123rd Independence Day on Saturday, it's often celebrated as a non-working holiday. But a collective aims to change it from just a penciled date on the calendar to a palpable and tangible celebration of the nation's hard-won freedom.

With Asian culture penetrating global trends, e.g. South Korea's Hallyu wave, the "Dama Ko, Lahi Ko" collective hopes to harness the Philippines' soft power by way of cultivating and harnessing the Filipino culture.

They call for its celebration through the five senses: "paningin," "pang-amoy," "pandinig," "panlasa" and "pansalat."

From rainy to sunny seasons, the Philippines does not lack of anything that captivates the sight. "Paningin" speaks of scenic views of the country's landscape, from world-class beaches like Boracay and El Nido in Palawan, lush tropical rainforests, and abundant marine life, to colorful fiestas year-round, which are now halted due to the pandemic.

Filipinos' undying love for the karaoke is the testament to their love for music and singing. "Pandinig" harkens back to a variety of sounds -- the festive drumbeats during Ati-atihan, the yell of the taho vendor, Original Pinoy Music (OPM) playlists on repeat, or even the greeting, “Kumain ka na?"

The Philippines is teeming with scents that entice the sense of smell or "pang-amoy." Waking up can be delightful with the wafting aroma of the sinangag paired with itlog and tapa. Drown the hefty breakfast with the heady aroma of Batangas' kapeng barako.

Since the country has 7, 641 islands, the taste buds or "panlasa" is tickled with rich flavors through native spices and aromatics. Heirloom recipes during family gatherings, the contrasts of soy sauce and calamansi, puto bumbong and latik – Filipino flavors cover and color the entire spectrum.

The Philippines' rich history and culture, no doubt, is full of patterns and textures that continue to be used today. Some have even made waves abroad, especially in the furniture and fixtures industry. "Pansalat" celebrates the intricate textures and handmade expertise from the Philippines which range from the rattan bilao, baro’t saya made from pinya and abaca, to the textures of nature.

The collective calls on the public to highlight these five senses and share to the world through photos, videos, music, and anything that celebrates the Filipino culture. Tag them at @damakolahiko and #damakolahiko across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok to join in the Independence Day celebrations.

They've also prepared a website (damakolahiko.com) for free downloads of "Dama Ko, Lahi Ko" logos, patterns, graphics and more. All these are free to use and remix. A sticker set is also available for download on Viber, Telegram, and GIPHY (Just search "dama ko lahi ko").