Matisse, Picasso, Dali opuses to go under the hammer at virtual Manila auction
More sets of paintings will also be available at the auction like the three-piece reverse glass paintings depicting Quotidian scenes from the 18th century and a pair of watercolor paintings of the picturesque Cagayan river and Jolo watercolor by Capt. Eduardo Moreno Esteller, a Spanish soldier stationed in the Philippines.
Matisse, Picasso, Dali opuses to go under the hammer at virtual Manila auction

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 7:05pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Turn your house into a space full of history as tomorrow, Casa de Memoria presents a treasure trove of fine Filipino-European objets d'art as part of its fifth anniversary offering.



Among the auction's highlights are signed and dated works by master artists like "El Viento" by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali, nude sketches by French modernist Henri Matisse and a 20th-century linocut by Spanish Cubist Pablo Picasso.



These are some of the 17th to 20th century offerings at The Casa's Segundo auction at 2 p.m. There will also be an extensive array of religious artworks, such as the oil painting of Santísima Trinidad, a mid to late 19th century oil painting on canvas depicting the Holy Trinity attributed to Filipino painter Justiniano Asunción (1816 - 1896) and the St. Jerome oil painting from 18th to 19th century on wood by Juan Arzeo.



Another oil painting at the auction is a 19th century icon painting on wood depicting St. Barbara by Filipino artist, Antonio Malantic. More sets of paintings will also be available at the auction like the three-piece reverse glass paintings depicting Quotidian scenes from the 18th century and a pair of watercolor paintings of the picturesque Cagayan river and Jolo watercolor by Capt. Eduardo Moreno Esteller, a Spanish soldier stationed in the Philippines.



To explore the auction pieces online, visit bit.ly/CasaDeMemoriaOnline. For more information, visit Casadememoria.com, call 8253-3994 or e-mail hello@casadememoria.com.



A historic Philippine map from the 18th century, as well as portraits sketched by Filipino artist, Romeo Tabuena (1921-2015), and Manuel Montoya’s depiction of a courtyard scene in the 19th century are also offered.  



Also up for bidding are the ivory boxes from the 19th century, the English ivory trinket box, and the Anglo-Indian Sadeli box, which has minute parquetry out of dyed horns, bones, pewter, and mother of pearl with a wooden interior.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

