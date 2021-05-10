THE BUDGETARIAN
Pinoy Marvel illustrator to speak at global virtual comic con
Marvel illustrator Peejay Catacutan
Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 10, 2021 - 1:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Comics creator, art director and Marvel illustrator Peejay Catacutan will be one of the speakers in the forthcoming "ADAAF x Likhaan 2021: Towards the Frontline" comics convention (comic con).

For his two-hour virtual engagement dubbed "It's Comic Time," Peejay will be giving art aficionados and budding creators a lowdown on the basics of comics creation.

As a Filipino comic book creator and illustrator, he sits as the art director for OSSM Comics, a California-based independent comic publishing company, where he works on xenoglyphs and monomyth.

He has produced card illustrations for Marvel Comics under the Upper Deck Company, and is currently working on covers for the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT): The Last Robin," as well as books for Aftershock and Image Comics.

To know more about the comic-con, as well as on the various aspects of comic book creation, illustration, art direction, and/or character development, simply visit the Facebook page of the Ateneo de Naga University, this year's moderators, as well as the Department of Digital Arts and Computer Animation.

Interested parties may also get in touch with the university's Senior High School department for other topics like 2D animation and visual effects. The comic-con is slated to unfold starting May 11.

