'Trese' 2021 version coming out with new pages, remastered artwork

MANILA, Philippines — The 2021 version of award-winning Philippine graphic novel "TRESE: Murder on Balete Drive" by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo will be available at the Avenida online stores starting March 13, Nida Ramirez of 19th Avenida Publishing House told Philstar.com.

The Avenida edition of the first volume in the Trese series will also be carried by their partner book stores and comics shops: Fully Booked branches, Filbar's, Comic Odyssey, Secret HQ and MtCloud.

The book will retail for P235. It is 6x9 inches, the same size as the Visprint edition.

“This 2021 version contains the magnificently remastered artwork from Kajo, as seen on the US edition. It has 16 additional comic book pages showing extended action scenes and features concept sketches from 2005, when TRESE was created,” Budjette posted.

Available this March! #TRESE Vol1 MURDER ON BALETE DRIVE

“So, this edition is 116 pages long, compared to the original 96-page version. However, this edition DOES NOT contain the Prof. Alexander Trese Journal pages about creatures from Philippine myth and folklore. Those are exclusively in the US edition.”

This volume contains the following cases:

At the Intersection of Balete and 13th Street

Rules of the Race

The Tragic Case of Dr. Burgos

Our Secret Constellation

“When the sun sets in the city of Manila, don't you dare make a wrong turn and end up on that dimly-lit side of the metro, where aswang run the most-wanted kidnapping rings, where kapre are the kingpins of crime, and engkanto slip through the cracks and steal your most precious possessions. When crime takes a turn for the weird, the police call Alexandra Trese,” reads the book’s synopsis.

The book's release marks the 13th publication anniversary of "Murder on Balete Drive."

The other volumes of Trese: 2, 3 and 7 (Avenida edition) will be released within 2021, while volumes 4 to 6 are scheduled in 2022.