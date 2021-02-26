Hyperrealist artist visualizes women in family through garments

MANILA, Philippines — A broken family did not mean a broken home under the watch of artist Isko Andrade’s mother.

She alone kept a roof above the heads of her children as they all eased into their respective roles.

Isko, the only male member of their household for most of his life, learned to question the most basic unit of society in his aptly-named exhibit, “Pamilya.”

The artist used his signature hyperrealism technique to evoke the resilience of his family members. With oil and canvas as his medium, Isko translated the untold stories of the women in his life.

The subjects of his paintings: their clothes. His mother Ethel’s gathered dress, his older sister Franchel’s office attire, his younger sister Ekay’s school uniform, and the Sunday’s best of his nieces were all linked by the common thread of struggle.

Presented by Ysobel Art Gallery, the exhibit is located at the Yuchengco Museum’s Dragon Gallery in Makati City until March 21.

It consists of 13 works produced in the span of almost a year. These include:

"Henerasyon" 60 x 108 inches

"Damayan" 48 x 96 inches

"Ate" (Franchel) 48 x 72 inches

"Bunso" (Ekay) 48 x 72 inches

"Nanay" (Ethel) 46 x 44 inches

"Ako" (Isko) 60 x 30 inches

"Angeline" 36 x 48 inches

"Pamangkin" 40 x 30 inches

"Pamangkin II" 40 x 30 inches

"Dala-dalahan" 36 x 24 inches

"Dala-dalahan II" 36 x 24 inches

"Dala-dalahan III" 36 x 24 inches

"Dala-dalahan IV" 36 x 24 inches

“Tungkol po ito sa mga napagdaanang pagsubok po ng mga kababaihan sa pamilya ko. Para po kasi sa’kin, even po kasi na di ko po naranasan mismo yung pinagdaanan nilang pagsubok eh parang napagdaanan ko na din po dahil magkakasama po kami sa isang tahanan,” Isko told Philstar.com in an online interview.

“Sila din po ‘yung naisip ko dahil sila yung kasama ko mula pa nung bata hanggang ngayon, noong mga time na walang wala po kami, kami-kami din po yung nagtutulungan and bilang pasasalamat ko na din po sa kanila dahil lagi silang nandiyan para sakin and ako lang po yung nag-iisang lalaki sa pamilya namin that time eh naisip ko po ikwento sa pamamagitan ng pagpinta yung mga pagsubok na naranasan nila.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic as the backdrop of his exhibit, Isko was forced to reflect on the role of families across the globe.

“Tingin ko po lalo na po noong umpisa pa lang ng pandemic at nag-uumpisa pa lang din po ako sa mga pieces ko para po sa exhibit sobrang relate na relate po ako,” the artist recalled.

“Para po sakin yung pandemic po sobrang laking pagsubok noon sa bawat pamilya, ‘di lang dito sa’tin kundi sa buong mundo po. Dami pong nawala, daming namaalam and sobrang naapektuhan po yung pamumuhay ng bawat isa...Pero kahit po na nagkaganon na maraming pagsubok na dumating sa bawat isa satin nandiyan palagi ang pamilya natin para po tulungan tayo.”

Interested audiences are advised to notify the gallery ahead of their planned visit.

Face masks and face shields are required. The number of visitors inside the gallery at any given time will be limited.

To schedule an appointment, just send a message at (+63) 922-883-4396 or email at ysobelartgallery@yahoo.com with one's name and preferred date and time.