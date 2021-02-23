THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Director Avid Liongorenâ€™s advice to future animators: â€˜Learn about boring stuffâ€™
The poster of “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story”
Netflix/Released

Director Avid Liongoren’s advice to future animators: ‘Learn about boring stuff’

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning film director Avid Liongoren (“Saving Sally” and “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story”) advised aspiring animators to prepare for tedious adult tasks before rushing into the animation industry.

“Learn all about the boring stuff in life,” the filmmaker said during a recent virtual media conference.

“I mean, like kasi if you’re an animator, it’d most likely be freelance. So first thing you need to know is everything about taxes. So boring stuff. Mag-sign up ka sa SSS, mag-PhilHealth ka. Kasi these are the things na parang once you start working, ‘yun 'yung parating nago-gloss over."

Knowing your rights as a worker is just as important, according to Avid.

“Animators are very passion-driven and you’d most likely, you don’t even know how to negotiate how much you’re gonna get paid. Kasi nga, you’re just excited to do work. Maraming evil na mga kumpanya who knows how to take advantage of that,” he warned.

“So the sooner you learn about your rights as a worker, kasi worker ka eh, so lahat naman ‘yan online. You could read about it sa Department of Labor and Employment. The better you are equipped to entering the business. Kasi I’m sure every animator is passionate. They have the art side done but very few animators know about their rights as a worker.”

Avid recently discussed "What it takes to build your animation dream" with the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA).

 

ANIMATORS AVID LIONGOREN FILIPINO ANIMATORS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Director Avid Liongoren&rsquo;s advice to future animators: &lsquo;Learn about boring stuff&rsquo;
Exclusive
54 minutes ago
Director Avid Liongoren’s advice to future animators: ‘Learn about boring stuff’
By Ratziel San Juan | 54 minutes ago
Knowing your rights as a worker is just as important, according to Avid.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Poetry of selective evasion
1 day ago
Poetry of selective evasion
By Alfred A. Yuson | 1 day ago
We Shall Write Love Poems Again by Dinah Roma, published by UST Publishing House, is her fourth collection, after A Feast...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Ortigas Art Festival 2021 opening on February 24 at Estancia
Sponsored
3 days ago
Ortigas Art Festival 2021 opening on February 24 at Estancia
3 days ago
This National Arts Month, Ortigas Malls is launching the 4th annual Ortigas Art Festival to celebrate art together with the...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
LIST: What's in store at Art in the Park 2021
3 days ago
LIST: What's in store at Art in the Park 2021
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
Here’s what fairgoers and art enthusiasts can expect this year.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Child artist with autism sells enough paintings to cover therapy
Exclusive
3 days ago
Child artist with autism sells enough paintings to cover therapy
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
This kid makes ends meet thanks to the power of art, social media, and the kindness of others.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Following Korean gov't support for K-pop, CCP now looking for 'new Pinoy sound'
5 days ago
Following Korean gov't support for K-pop, CCP now looking for 'new Pinoy sound'
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
A cash prize of P150,000 will be awarded to the top 15 finalists, who will also gain "unlimited local and international ...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with