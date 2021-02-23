Director Avid Liongorenâ€™s advice to future animators: â€˜Learn about boring stuffâ€™

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning film director Avid Liongoren (“Saving Sally” and “Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story”) advised aspiring animators to prepare for tedious adult tasks before rushing into the animation industry.

“Learn all about the boring stuff in life,” the filmmaker said during a recent virtual media conference.

“I mean, like kasi if you’re an animator, it’d most likely be freelance. So first thing you need to know is everything about taxes. So boring stuff. Mag-sign up ka sa SSS, mag-PhilHealth ka. Kasi these are the things na parang once you start working, ‘yun 'yung parating nago-gloss over."

Knowing your rights as a worker is just as important, according to Avid.

“Animators are very passion-driven and you’d most likely, you don’t even know how to negotiate how much you’re gonna get paid. Kasi nga, you’re just excited to do work. Maraming evil na mga kumpanya who knows how to take advantage of that,” he warned.

“So the sooner you learn about your rights as a worker, kasi worker ka eh, so lahat naman ‘yan online. You could read about it sa Department of Labor and Employment. The better you are equipped to entering the business. Kasi I’m sure every animator is passionate. They have the art side done but very few animators know about their rights as a worker.”

Avid recently discussed "What it takes to build your animation dream" with the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA).