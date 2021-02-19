LIST: What's in store at Art in the Park 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The country's most popular "affordable art fair," Art in the Park is celebrating its 15th anniversary through eight days of art running from February 21 to 28.

The virtual edition of the art fair will feature over 6,000 artworks created by hundreds of Filipino talents.

New artworks will be uploaded on the site daily until the end of the month.

Prices of artworks will be capped at P50,000 like in previous years. The fair will benefit the Museum Foundation of the Philippines in support of its projects and programs for the National Museum of the Philippines and its network.

Here’s what fairgoers and art enthusiasts can expect this year.

Cementing of pottery

Pottery and stoneware have attracted a niche audience over the years, proving to be a highly-anticipated section of the art fair. Practitioners of the medium have gained a significant following thanks to pieces that range from intriguing sculptural forms to functional tableware.

This year, Art in the Park will spotlight pottery and works on clay by featuring the special exhibits "Heart on Fire" from artist-couple Jon and Tessy Pettyjohn and "Intersection" by Joey de Castro.

Moreover, the art fair will present a series of specially-produced videos in BPI Art Clips. These are mini-documentaries that will feature studio visits to provide a closer look at the practices of the highlighted potters.

Visual arts galore

Art in the Park will partner again with Globe Platinum to present a visual arts showcase by featured artists Jomike Tejido, Henrielle Pagkaliwangan and Yvonne Quisumbing.

Globe Platinum Hour will present special video features on the art-making process of Henrielle and Yvonne. Meanwhile, Jomike will host special art tutorials for kids.

Globe Platinum members who purchase from the online fair will receive a fan and mask designed by Yvonne.

Treasure hunt experience

Here's a step-by-step guide provided by Art in the Park to help you with your online treasure hunt and in navigating the event's website.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, you can view thousands of artworks in the Art in the Park website. You can browse the artworks by category or by gallery. You can also arrange them alphabetically, according to price, or from the most recent uploads. When you’ve set your eyes on an artwork, you can click on the piece to get more information about the artist and the gallery. At Check Out, you will be asked to fill in your contact and billing information before proceeding to payment. Art in the Park will accept payments via credit or debit cards, as well as GCash. A payment confirmation will be sent to your email address, which you can then forward to the gallery to arrange shipping or pickup of your artwork with the gallery point person.

Lineup of exhibitors

A total of 60 exhibitors will participate, including: