Following Korean gov't support for K-pop, CCP now looking for 'new Pinoy sound'

MANILA, Philippines — The Cultural Center of the Philippines opens its newly-launched project series Kanto Kultura with a new online music competition known as Kanto Canta.

The contest will feature original Filipino musical works, namely new songs and music that incorporate traditional musical instruments in order to create what they call a "new Pinoy sound."

Kanto Canta will be open to natural-born Filipinos at least 18 years of age who currently live in the Philippines and have no existing professional and commercial entertainment contracts.

The mechanics are as follows:

Each entrant can be solo (one-man band) or a group with a maximum of seven members. The submitted material must have live instrumentation with no "minus one" allowed.

Original compositions must integrate any one or more indigenous musical instrument.

The original song must be written in Filipino, any native Philippine language, or a mix of both.

Entries must also contain a performance video shot in any Pinoy "kanto" or area and rendered in a minimum 720p quality.

The submission period for the online band competition's first quarter is from February 20 to March 20. Pre-qualifiers will be chosen from all the entries for posting on the official social media pages of Kanto Kultura.

A cash prize of P150,000 will be awarded to the top 15 finalists. Both the monetary figure and threshold of finalists are still subject to change depending on official partners and the volume of contest entries.

The CCP also promises "unlimited local and international opportunities."

Quarter-finalists will be announced on April 3.

The objective of the contest is to find a distinct sound that can establish the Filipino identity in the competitive global market.

The CCP hopes the contest will serve as a precedent to Filipino music matching the success of Korean pop or K-pop.

“With the cancellation of live performances in this period of the pandemic, the project provides opportunities to amateur talents, unsigned artists, and the like. The event aims to discover competitive arts content in the highly competitive digital space,” read an official CCP release.

The center will post more contest details soon.

Kanto Kultura is the brainchild of CCP Board of Trustees’ Nikki Junia, Stanley Seludo, and Dr. Jaime Laya with the support of CCP President Arsenio Lizaso.

The project seeks to encourage Filipino talents to produce artistic content that exemplifies innovation and creativity. Moreover, it aims to provide an avenue for different forms of artistic expression like music, broadcast, film, literature, theatre, dance and visual arts.