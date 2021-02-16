Filipino artist imagines end of the world in new exhibit

MANILA, Philippines — Truth is definitely stranger than fiction when art struggles to keep up with the image of today’s reality.

Is the apocalypse coming, or are we already living through it?

Local visual artist and chaos enthusiast Daniel Aligaen examines the state of a post-COVID-19 world in his solo exhibit, “The End is Near,” available for viewing at Makati’s Eskinita Art Gallery until February 25.

The exhibit features seven works, produced in the span of six to seven months using acrylic paint, acrylic ink, canvas and textile.

All of these reflect Daniel’s signature “offbeat and dark sense of humor.”

This is further evidenced by the distinct aesthetic and names of the works:

"Tribo-Tribo"

"All Paths Lead to Conflict"

"Philippine National Spirit Animal"

"One"

"Homo Communisis Arrogantus"

"Fire Starter"

"Kahit Si Satanas Ay Nag-Aalala Na"

“This exhibit is heavily influenced by the current state of the country and the world after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. What I also wanted to point out was that a lot of the problems we are now facing like lack of compassion, greed, hypocrisy and pure stupidity were exacerbated by the wake of the coronavirus,” Daniel told Philstar.com in an exclusive online interview.

The artist said that the works collectively serve to express his observation of the human experience at this time.

“I didn’t really put in a message as to what the next and correct course of action to take was. I tried to capture the irony of it all,” he explained his goal.

Daniel said that beyond the naturally-occurring crises, the real tragedy was seen in the human response.

“The year 2020 felt very apocalyptic. It felt like whatever problems and burdens we carried grew heavier as the months went on and like problems just wouldn’t stop arising,” he recalled.

“It was bad enough that we have to deal with a deadly virus and rise above natural calamities, but what makes it worse is how we as humans can’t seem to band together to solve these problems. Instead, we attack and encroach on one another — like we are the virus.”

Interested audiences may visit the exhibit at 59C Paseo de Roxas Avenue, Urdaneta, Makati City.

Visitors are advised to notify the gallery in advance so that they can prepare for guests and monitor the crowd inside to maintain social distancing. Face masks and face shields are required.

To schedule an appointment for visit and attendance, just send a message at (+63) 917-885-0730 with one's name and preferred date and time.