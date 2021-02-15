THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Metropolitan Theater, designed by KC Concepcionâ€™s 'lolo,' can now be toured virtually
From left: KC Concepcion; inside the newly rehabilitated The Met, with original elements designed by KC's great grandfather, Juan Arellano, restored.
Shiseido/Released; Pamana.ph via Facebook, screenshot

Metropolitan Theater, designed by KC Concepcion’s 'lolo,' can now be toured virtually

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2021 - 2:02pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Ahead of its April reopening for the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan, the Manila Metropolitan Theater, also known as The Met, can now be accessed via a virtual tour posted in this link.

The events venue, which was used for “zarzuelas” (Spanish operas), was among the finest examples of Philippine Art Deco architecture, with motifs inspired by Southeast Asian “batik.”

It was designed by actress KC Concepcion’s great grandfather, Juan Arellano.

In her Instagram account, KC said she remembers her great grandfather every time she sees Capiz shells because of their ancestral house in San Juan. 

“Always remember your roots. Capiz shells, gardens and art remind me of our ancestral home in San Juan, which my great-grandfather, lolo #JuanArellano built in his signature style," KC wrote.  

"Lolo Juan was the architect-painter who built the Metropolitan Theatre, Manila Central Post Office, Cebu Provincial Capitol, Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the pre-war Neoclassical Jones Bridge. He also designed the Embassy of the United States in Manila," she added. 

She said their ancestral home was the inspiration behind her love for art, nature and design. 

"I realize more and more that our home where I used to play and visit my grandparents as a child really did influence me a lot in my love for art, nature, and design," KC said. 

"My first jewelry collection had hints of Art Deco and Art Nouveau and I always wondered why this is what came out in my sketches... The place had stone sculptures in the grass, a butterfly pavilion with glass walls, art-deco arched doors, high ceilings, decorative moldings, and lots of greenery all around," she added. 

Arellano was a famous architect born in April 1888. He also built the provincial capitols of Negros Occidental, Misamis Occidental and Cotabato. He died at the age of 72 on December 5, 1960.

Inaugurated in 1931, The Met was partially destroyed during the 1945 Battle of Manila. There were attempts to restore in in the ‘70s and in 2010, but restoration only resumed in 2015 under the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). 

"The inauguration of the new Met is the culmination of a long arduous journey. This has been made possible by the determined effort of a long line of individuals who share a common dream to bring back to life one of our nation's cultural treasures," said NCCA chairman Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso.
 

KC CONCEPCION MANILA METROPOLITAN THEATER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
LIST: 5 things to do on Valentine's Day 2021
2 days ago
LIST: 5 things to do on Valentine's Day 2021
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
It's the red-letter day on Sunday!
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Kim Chiu shares Chinese New Year hacks to attract love, success luck
4 days ago
Kim Chiu shares Chinese New Year hacks to attract love, success luck
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu is glad that her sign, horse, is one of the luckiest signs in the upcoming Year of the Metal ...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Filipino artists mount exhibit for benefit of fellow artists displaced by pandemic
4 days ago
Filipino artists mount exhibit for benefit of fellow artists displaced by pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
While a pandemic is not an easy time for most, it could also be seen another way — a time where art flourishes.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Art in Sagada
7 days ago
Art in Sagada
By Alfred A. Yuson | 7 days ago
It’s been almost a year since Santiago Bose’s legendary mural, done on the ground-floor facade of St. Mary’s...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
'Pi&egrave;ce de resistance': Toym Imao on how UP 'Barikada' turned into protest art overnight
Exclusive
18 days ago
'Pièce de resistance': Toym Imao on how UP 'Barikada' turned into protest art overnight
By Ratziel San Juan | 18 days ago
Beyond the prestige and polish, the function of art becomes ever more clear given the university’s context, according...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Filipino artists on spotlight at digital Singapore Art Week 2021
18 days ago
Filipino artists on spotlight at digital Singapore Art Week 2021
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 days ago
Art is inclusive and transcends time, space and borders.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with