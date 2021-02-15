Metropolitan Theater, designed by KC Concepcionâ€™s 'lolo,' can now be toured virtually

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of its April reopening for the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan, the Manila Metropolitan Theater, also known as The Met, can now be accessed via a virtual tour posted in this link.

The events venue, which was used for “zarzuelas” (Spanish operas), was among the finest examples of Philippine Art Deco architecture, with motifs inspired by Southeast Asian “batik.”

It was designed by actress KC Concepcion’s great grandfather, Juan Arellano.

In her Instagram account, KC said she remembers her great grandfather every time she sees Capiz shells because of their ancestral house in San Juan.

“Always remember your roots. Capiz shells, gardens and art remind me of our ancestral home in San Juan, which my great-grandfather, lolo #JuanArellano built in his signature style," KC wrote.

"Lolo Juan was the architect-painter who built the Metropolitan Theatre, Manila Central Post Office, Cebu Provincial Capitol, Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the pre-war Neoclassical Jones Bridge. He also designed the Embassy of the United States in Manila," she added.

She said their ancestral home was the inspiration behind her love for art, nature and design.

"I realize more and more that our home where I used to play and visit my grandparents as a child really did influence me a lot in my love for art, nature, and design," KC said.

"My first jewelry collection had hints of Art Deco and Art Nouveau and I always wondered why this is what came out in my sketches... The place had stone sculptures in the grass, a butterfly pavilion with glass walls, art-deco arched doors, high ceilings, decorative moldings, and lots of greenery all around," she added.

Arellano was a famous architect born in April 1888. He also built the provincial capitols of Negros Occidental, Misamis Occidental and Cotabato. He died at the age of 72 on December 5, 1960.

Inaugurated in 1931, The Met was partially destroyed during the 1945 Battle of Manila. There were attempts to restore in in the ‘70s and in 2010, but restoration only resumed in 2015 under the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

"The inauguration of the new Met is the culmination of a long arduous journey. This has been made possible by the determined effort of a long line of individuals who share a common dream to bring back to life one of our nation's cultural treasures," said NCCA chairman Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso.

