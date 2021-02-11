Kim Chiu shares Chinese New Year hacks to attract love, success luck

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu is glad that her Chinese Zodiac sign, Horse, is one of the luckiest signs in the upcoming Year of the Metal Ox.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Kim consulted feng shui expert Johnson Chua in Binondo. Chua said Rooster, Monkey, Tiger, Horse and Dog are the luckiest signs this year.

“Yii! Kasali ako sa top five," Kim said.

But snake, the animal sign of Kim’s boyfriend, Xian Lim, is one of the signs that will most likely have a challenging year, said the feng shui expert.

“Oh my gosh, Xi, this will be a challenging year for you! Kaya mo ‘yan!” Kim said.

Apart from Snake, Sheep and Dragon will have a challenging year, according to the feng shui expert.

The expert also said that colors yellow, red and green are the luckiest colors of the year. He added that yellow is the color for money and prosperity; green for network, connections and new endeavors; while red is best color for business.

Upon learning that the Horse sign is lucky this year, Kim put out her collection of figurine horses and displayed it in her home. She also lit up some incense to recharge her home and remove bad vibes.

The Filipino-Chinese star also shared her list of food must haves this Chinese New Year: tikoy, pansit, steamed fish, round-shaped fruits, shrimp and green vegetables.

She advised single people to wear red underwear on Chinese New Year to have a love life.

“Ito proven and tested talaga ito dahil ginawa ko 'to. At ni-share ko sa mga friends ko to at nagkaroon sila ng love life. Kailangan brand new red underwear para brand new you, brand new feeling. Dapat bago," she said.

"I want all my single subscribers na magka-jowa na sila, of course!"