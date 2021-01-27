Filipino artists on spotlight at digital Singapore Art Week 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Art is inclusive and transcends time, space and borders.

It is certainly proven true at the ongoing Singapore Art Week (SAW) 2021, happening from January 22 to 30. Like any other major events, the yearly event has gone mostly virtual. It is a joint initiative by the National Arts Council (NAC), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

Its accessibility in terms of platform and venue has also made it possible to feature more artists from Singapore and beyond. This is good news for the Filipino artists included at SAW 2021. In the SEA Focus showcase, Filipino artists such as Pow Martinez with his oil and acrylic paintings, are given focus. The showcase is a curated gathering of the finest artists from Southeast Asia. Their works are displayed with contact details for interested parties.

The web site, www.artweek.sg, is a user-friendly site loaded with information on events, workshops, artist profiles and talks that the public may watch.

At the sub-section, artweek.sg/saw-digital, visitors can enjoy the 360-degree view function to explore the virtual exhibitions and live-streamed events. They can also appreciate the largest number of commissioned works to date, with over 40 Singapore-based projects reflecting the diverse capabilities of Singaporean artists and curators.

With the aid of a smartphone, visitors can try the Instagram Augmented Reality (AR) filter enabled Wild Critters, where five artists and collectives — Tell Your Children, Machineast, SuperCyberTown, ClogTwo and UFHO — have created a fictional endangered critter that lives across five different habitats in the Gillman Barracks.

"Inner Like The OutAR" is an art installation that features psychotropic digital environments through augmented reality.

Talks have also been streamed and watched. Some of these uploaded are quite useful for both artists and art enthusiasts. These include "Can An Artist Make A Living Through Painting?" and "How To Appreciate Modern Art?"

“As a hybrid event, SAW 2021 continues to reflect the ever-evolving vibrant art scene in Singapore, featuring a range of quality visual arts projects, discussions, and exhibitions for the local and international audience to enjoy,” said Ruby Liu, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Area Director for Philippines. “We invite Filipinos to reimagine their appreciation and love for art through engaging in our must-see events, as art crosses over to the digital space.”

With the goal of “going beyond the confines of the physical into the digital space,” SAW 2021 will present over 100 arts events across both physical and digital spaces, featuring new works, transnational collaborations and virtual art experiences that allow audiences from around the world to discover and experience Southeast Asian art.

Offering a diverse range of works from Singapore’s arts and cultural institutions, private galleries, nonprofit arts organizations, as well as independent artists and curators, audiences can enjoy SAW 2021 through physical presentations complemented by digital programmes accessible from the comfort of their homes.