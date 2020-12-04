THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Mud paintings for a cause: Pinoy artists use typhoon-aftermath mud to help typhoon victims
Each painting costs P17,000 and all proceeds will be donated to the families affected by the typhoon.
Banjo Magnaye
Mud paintings for a cause: Pinoy artists use typhoon-aftermath mud to help typhoon victims
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2020 - 5:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Muddy roads did not turn off vlogger duo Banjo Magnaye and Arnold Gonzales.

As avid motorist vloggers with the YouTube channel TaoBa, Magnaye and Gonzales are used to going about town. But this time around, they went to Rizal for one mission: to lend their talent for a cause.

 

 

“Naisip namin what if pumunta kaming dalawa du'n sa lugar na mismong nasalanta ng bagyo at ibenta namin ‘yung magagawa naming obra at itulong ‘yung kikitain namin? And d'un na din po sa mismong lugar namin naisip na what if putik ‘yung gamitin po namin as medium dun sa painting,” Magnaye said, as quoted by The STAR.

 

 

They went to Montalban, Rizal, which was among those badly hit by typhoon Ulysses (Vamco) that battered majority of Luzon on November 11 and 12.

The Lipa-based artist shared it took him almost two hours to finish the two paintings. Each painting costs P17,000 and all proceeds will be donated to the families affected by the typhoon.

“Napakahiram makita na hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin nakakabangon sa pagkakapinsala ang mga tao roon. Nagbabaka-sakali kami na may magka-interes sa obrang ginawa gamit ang putik at kahit papaano ang mapagbebentahan nito ay maitutulong namin para sa mga nasalanta,” he said.

Those who are interested to buy the paintings and donate cash can reach Magnaye at 09271785532.

The Rizal Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported over 25,000 families had to seek temporary shelter after the typhoon battered the province.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Ulysses left approximately P19.3 billion in damages.

RELATED: Nurse uses 'syringe art' to immortalize COVID-19 frontliners

MUD ULYSSES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
International Silent Film Festival makes noise online
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
All of the films are free but will only be available for a limited time.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
1 day ago
Life-size 'moving Gundam' takes off in Japan
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The 25-ton Gundam RX-78F00 replica is set apart from its other real-life predecessors with its mobile technology that features...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
4 days ago
Fil-Am artist Mel Vera Cruz on a roll
By Alfred A. Yuson | 4 days ago
Shouldn’t we pose closer to your painting?”
Arts and Culture
fbfb
7 days ago
Richard Gomez painting up for auction starting at P100K
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
It can be recalled that the self-taught artist's viral painting last year featuring a male sex organ was valued at P196,...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
8 days ago
Maps proving Philippines' ownership of contested island with China to be auctioned off
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 days ago
Both maps are respectively presented in a conservation frame, with ultraviolet filtering museum glass and acid-free mat ...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
9 days ago
Here's how you can watch CCP tribute to 'OG Pinoy King Rapper' Huseng Batute
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 days ago
The Cultural Center of The Philippines marked Jose’s 126th birth anniversary on Sunday through the free online event...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with