Mud paintings for a cause: Pinoy artists use typhoon-aftermath mud to help typhoon victims

MANILA, Philippines — Muddy roads did not turn off vlogger duo Banjo Magnaye and Arnold Gonzales.

As avid motorist vloggers with the YouTube channel TaoBa, Magnaye and Gonzales are used to going about town. But this time around, they went to Rizal for one mission: to lend their talent for a cause.

MUD PAINTING FOR A CAUSE



In a bid to raise funds for affected residents, an artist from Lipa, Batangas made these paintings using the mud that covered the roads and houses at the height of Typhoon #UlyssesPH in Montalban, Rizal. (Photos courtesy of Banjo Magnaye) pic.twitter.com/0luHkvYGb7 — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) December 2, 2020

“Naisip namin what if pumunta kaming dalawa du'n sa lugar na mismong nasalanta ng bagyo at ibenta namin ‘yung magagawa naming obra at itulong ‘yung kikitain namin? And d'un na din po sa mismong lugar namin naisip na what if putik ‘yung gamitin po namin as medium dun sa painting,” Magnaye said, as quoted by The STAR.

“Nag-isip po talaga kami kung papaano makakatulong somehow and bilang content po namin sa Youtube ang magpaint ng mga lugar na pinupuntahan namin…,” Banjo Magnaye said. — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) December 2, 2020

They went to Montalban, Rizal, which was among those badly hit by typhoon Ulysses (Vamco) that battered majority of Luzon on November 11 and 12.

The Lipa-based artist shared it took him almost two hours to finish the two paintings. Each painting costs P17,000 and all proceeds will be donated to the families affected by the typhoon.

“Napakahiram makita na hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin nakakabangon sa pagkakapinsala ang mga tao roon. Nagbabaka-sakali kami na may magka-interes sa obrang ginawa gamit ang putik at kahit papaano ang mapagbebentahan nito ay maitutulong namin para sa mga nasalanta,” he said.

Those who are interested to buy the paintings and donate cash can reach Magnaye at 09271785532.

The Rizal Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported over 25,000 families had to seek temporary shelter after the typhoon battered the province.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Ulysses left approximately P19.3 billion in damages.

RELATED: Nurse uses 'syringe art' to immortalize COVID-19 frontliners