Richard Gomez painting up for auction starting at P100K

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and politician Richard Gomez's abstract painting signed and dated 2015 will be put up for bidding tomorrow by auction house León Gallery.

The gallery's yearend "The Kingly Treasures Auction 2020" will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Eurovilla 1, Rufino corner Legazpi Streets, Legazpi Village, Makati City. The preview will be held only until 7 p.m. today.

The 60"x48" painting titled “Monkey see, monkey do” was rendered using acrylic on canvas.

It has a starting bid at P100,000.

“This painting is titled with a saying ‘Monkey see, monkey do’ that originated in Jamaica and picked up in American culture in the early 1920s, referring to an act of learning through mimicry with limited knowledge and/or understanding of its implications,” reads its catalog entry.

Richard's artistic influences include Jackson Pollock, Alfonso Ossorio, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Alexander Calder and Joan Miro.

It can be recalled that the self-taught artist's viral painting last year featuring a male sex organ was valued at P196,000.

