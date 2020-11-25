THE BUDGETARIAN
Here's how you can watch CCP tribute to 'OG Pinoy King Rapper' Huseng Batute
John Arcilla in "Awit at Tula: Pagbabalik-Tanaw sa Unang Hari ng Balagtasan."
Cultural Center of the Philippines/Released
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 3:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Before the age of “FlipTop” battles, Filipino poet Jose Corazon de Jesus was already slaying verses in the early 1920s.

Jose, better known by his pen name Huseng Batute, authored thousands of songs and poems that despite his brief lifetime would immortalize his legacy in Philippine literature.

He is hailed as the first king of “Balagtasan” — a Filipino literary form of debate where rhymed verses are created in spontaneity under topics that range from Philippine politics to culture.

The Cultural Center of The Philippines marked Jose’s 126th birth anniversary on Sunday through the free online event "Awit at Tula: Pagbabalik-Tanaw sa Unang Hari ng Balagtasan." 

The show combines live theater and film (animation and visual effects) to deliver a retrospective on the life and works of the late Filipino artist.

The online edition of the production first staged in 2018 was directed by veteran actor Ricky Davao.

Talents involved in the project include screen actors John Arcilla, Michael V. and Epy Quizon; stage actors Via Antonio, Sheila Valderrama-Martinez, Aman Ferrer, David Ezra and Lara Maigue; as well as premiere ventriloquist Ony Carcamo.

Rounding up the artistic team are Dennis Marasigan (assistant director & scriptwriter), Ruben Reyes (music arranger), Ohm David (production designer), Alice Gonzales (wardrobe consultant), B Delgado (hair & make-up artist), Steven Tansiongco (editor) and Max Canlas (colorist).

Watch the full production here.

 

CCP CULTURAL CENTER OF THE PHILIPPINES HUSENG BATUTE
