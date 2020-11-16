Artists behind Angel Locsin mural unveil Philippines' biggest altar mural

MANILA, Philippines — The artists behind an Angel Locsin-inspired mural created what is touted to be the country's biggest altar mural to pay tribute to the sacrifices and dedication of the coronavirus pandemic frontliners in Caloocan City.

Recently unveiled by the Diocese of Novaliches at the Parish of Our Lady of Fatima in Urduja Village, Novaliches’ “Miracle of the Sun” was painted by renowned and multi-awarded Filipino artist AG Saño in collaboration with his Art Attack Group. Saño is famous for painting more than 700 murals in 16 countries depicting peace and the environment.

According to Parish priest Fr. Aristeo de Leon, who led its blessing and inauguration with Novaliches Bishop Roberto Gaa D.D., the mural depicts the “Miracle of the Sun,” also known as the “Miracle of Fatima,” which occurred in 1917 in Fatima, Portugal and was attended by a large crowd in response to a prophecy made by three shepherd children, Lúcia Santos, Jacinta and Francisco Marto. Saints Francisco and Jacinta Marto became known as patrons of the sick.

Parish priest Fr. Aristeo de Leon said the images portray hope and honor frontliners at the time of the coronavirus global pandemic. He encourages people to pray for the healing of families affected by COVID-19 and the intercession of St. Francisco and St. Jacinta Marto who died of Spanish influenza.

The mural was commissioned by Fr. Aristeo de Leon with the help of CMA Meat Corporation and Aaron V Transport.

Saño and his team of young artists earlier painted a mural on a condominium inspired by Locsin’s Darna character to honor medical frontliners in their battle against the novel coronavirus. The Paseo de Roxas underpass in Makati also featured the work of artist-activist AG Saño, whose marine life murals reflect the advocacy to protect Mother Nature.

RELATED: Angel Locsin, Parlade make peace over red-tagging issue