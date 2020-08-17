Bell Sisonâ€™s fun world of sculpted cats and dogs

MANILA, Philippines — Bell Sison famous for his functional upcycled furniture pieces returns again with a dazzling collection of adorable art pieces in the form of cats and dogs and, yes, even a mouse somewhere in between.

Made from upcycled metal parts and components, Sison’s sculptures are a fun visual experience. What sets them apart is the sleek finishing chrome-plated in various select colors for the ultimate modern, high-visual-impact viewing experience.

The pieces have aptly comical titles, such as "Sew-purrfect," "You Gotta Be Kitten Me," "Curiosity Killed the Cat" and many more.

Sison, a highly motivated and self-taught furniture designer, draws his technical skills from his profession as a mechanical engineer. After years of tinkering with and combining an interesting mix of salvaged wood, clear-colorful resin, and recycled metal and steel from the company-owned industrial steel fabrication plant that he manages, Sison found his niche: making functional, highly sought-after limited pieces of furniture.

In his ample free time during lockdown, Sison started to add small art-sculptural characters and since then has evolved into gallery-worthy pieces.

His first one-man show titled “Dazzling Menagerie” runs at Gallery Nine, 4F Building A, SM Megamall until Sept. 3, 2020.