Why internet users vouch for children's book 'Ako Ay May Titi'
Cover of "Ako Ay May Titi" published by Lampara Books. 
Lampara Books via Facebook
Why internet users vouch for children's book 'Ako Ay May Titi'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2020 - 3:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users are recommending the children's book "Ako Ay May Titi" published by Lampara Books. 

The book, written by Genaro R. Gojo Cruz with illustrations by Beth Parrocha, aims to educate young boys on proper care for their genitals. 

 
Posted by Lampara Books on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

 

"Ang mga bagay na hindi alam ng mga bata ay hindi nila mapahahalagahan at maiingatan. Tulad ng mga mata na hindi dapat tusukin, at mga kamay na dapat laging hugasan, may mga iba pa tayong bahagi ng katawan na dapat kilalanin at bigyang pansin," Lampara Books wrote on its Facebook page. 

"Nakasanayan na kasi natin na mahiya sa usapin ng bahaging ito ng katawan pero paano malalaman ng mga batang lalaki ang pag-iingat sa kanilang titi kung hindi natin sila tuturuan," it added.

Facebook users commented on the post to recommend the book, which also aims to encourage more discussion on sensitive topics such as the male genitalia.

"This is too important to educate the children about their body parts because in that way they would be able to address when someone harassed them. They would be able to understand and respect body parts of each other at an early age," a Facebook user commented.  

"No kidding. This is really educational. Got mine and I would recommend this to kids so they would have ideas on how to take care of their bodies," another user wrote. 

