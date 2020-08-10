Art in the Park 2020 goes online: 8 days of affordable art, exciting virtual events

MANILA, Philippines — From August 10 to 17, affordable art fair Art in the Park will go online for its first virtual edition at Artinthepark.ph. That’s eight days of affordable art featuring over 2,600 art pieces, with new works to be uploaded daily.

As in previous years, prices of artworks are still capped at P50,000, and Art in the Park Online will continue to benefit the Museum Foundation of the Philippines in support of their projects and programs for the National Museum of the Philippines and its network.

Here’s what to expect at this year’s Art in the Park 2020 Online.

Special exhibits and participants

One of the special exhibits of Art in the Park Online 2020," Isometric Ay! lah, lah, land..." showcases the quirky and colorful paintings and prints of Vigan-based visual artist, Richard Quebral. The much- anticipated show will surely add to the artist’s ever-growing list of local art fans.

Another special feature is the "Garapata Hatchery" by artist Dex Fernandez. He will be creating a large-scale paper mural for the virtual fair. It will be sectioned into 22 separate artworks that will be offered for sale after fair visitors get a glimpse of his creative process via a specially produced time-lapse video.

The lineup of participants include Ang I.n.K., Archivo 1984, Arnold Art Collection, ART for Space Gallery, ART LAB: Atelier Cesare & Jean Marie Syjuco, Art Underground, Art Verite Gallery, Art Wednesday, Artepintura Gallery, Artery Art Space, Association of Pinoyprintmakers, Avellana Art Gallery, Blanc, Boston Art Gallery, Cevio Art Haus, District Gallery, Famous Artists, Far Eastern University, Galeria de las Islas, Galerie Anna, Galerie Artes, Galerie Stephanie, Kulay Art Group, Los Nuevos Conquistadores, J Studio, KASIBULAN, M A G, Mono8 Gallery, Museum Foundation of the Philippines - Joe Geraldo works & Carlo Villafuerte's jewelry, Nineveh Artspace, Nord Anglia International School, Potters' Group - Jon Pettyjohn, Potters' Group - EJ Espiritu, Potters' Group – Sagada, Potters' Group - Joey De Castro, Project 20 Maginhawa, Orange Project, Resurrection Furniture and Found Objects Gallery, Sheerjoy, Silverlens, Space Encounters, T.U.P Fine Arts, The Authenticity Zero, The Mighty Bhutens, The Photography Zone, The Thursday Group, Tin-Aw Art Gallery, Village Art Gallery, Vinyl on Vinyl, UP College of Fine Arts, Meme Contemporary Art Gallery, and Ysobel Art Gallery.

Art in the Park continues to partner with Globe Platinum for several events that will run throughout the week, including a special online lottery and auction.

Globe Platinum Hour, set every day at 5 p.m. via Facebook Live, will complement Quebral’s online installation with a behind-the-scenes tour of the artist’s hometown and studio. This will offer Art in the Park visitors a privileged view of his art-making process.

After the virtual tour, winners of the Reservations Lottery, which will give people a chance to purchase Quebral’s work consisting of four small paintings and 25 prints, will be announced. There will also be a live auction on Sunday, August 16, of an additonal and bigger Richard Quebral painting, made especially for the fair.

On alternate days during Globe Platinum Hour, Robert Alejandro, popular artist and illustrator, will also conduct live virtual workshops, mainly targeted toward kids.

For a complete Art In The Park experience at home, keep an eye out for an online musical performance by independent singer-songwriter and guitarist Martti Franca on the fair’s closing day as a finale.

A special collaboration with the Bank of the Philippine Islands, BPI Art Clips will feature specially produced videos from various artists, as it aims to encourage Art In The Park’s spirit of discovery.

On August 11 at 11 a.m., there will be a virtual demonstration of artist Jackie Lozano’s methodical style of portraiture, from the initial drawing stage to the finished canvas.

On August 13 at 8 p.m., Fifth Wall Fest, a group that seeks to introduce Philippine audiences to dance films as an art form, will present an original performance specially produced for Art in the Park 2020 Online.

A selection of special food and drinks promos from partners will also be available for ordering and delivery.