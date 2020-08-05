COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
From left: A closeup of Rico Blanco's ostrich painting; screengrab of a video showing an ostrich running along a residential street in Mapayapa Village III in Quezon City.
Rico Blanco, Dino Rivera via Facebook, screen grab
Life imitates art? Rico Blanco's 15-year-old ostrich painting more than 'surreal'
August 5, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — “Tadhana'y mayro'ng trip na makapangyarihan.”

Original Pinoy Music (OPM) legend Rico Blanco on Wednesday afternoon bared his 15-year-old painting of an ostrich running amok in the city, now said to be “prophetic” of yesterday’s events when two ostriches on the loose were spotted in a private subdivision in Quezon City.

 


“When I painted this 15 years ago I was simply going for ‘surreal,’” the singer admitted. 

The two ostriches in question were eventually caught and brought back to their owner, but not before being immortalized on the Internet through memes.

Related: Running ostrich in Quezon City made Filipinos think they’re in Hollywood film ‘Jumanji’

 

The chaotic incident involving the ostriches in Quezon City, as well as a runaway pig in Cebu the following day, have since drawn parallels with the plot of the 1995 film "Jumanji" and its 2019 sequel "Jumanji: The Next Level."

 

