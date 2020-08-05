Life imitates art? Rico Blanco's 15-year-old ostrich painting more than 'surreal'

MANILA, Philippines — “Tadhana'y mayro'ng trip na makapangyarihan.”

Original Pinoy Music (OPM) legend Rico Blanco on Wednesday afternoon bared his 15-year-old painting of an ostrich running amok in the city, now said to be “prophetic” of yesterday’s events when two ostriches on the loose were spotted in a private subdivision in Quezon City.



“When I painted this 15 years ago I was simply going for ‘surreal,’” the singer admitted.

The two ostriches in question were eventually caught and brought back to their owner, but not before being immortalized on the Internet through memes.

don't let the ostrich distract you from the P15 BILLION stolen by Philhealth officials pic.twitter.com/QVhjGkZo7M — Gianco (@GiancoDeOro) August 4, 2020

the running ostrich ft. green screaming TINEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/3kXJh13Bxj — nαth (@sarawatlsm) August 4, 2020

the “aaAy ostrich!” and the “u dont have a gate pass????” and the “it doesnt fly right” hsjdnfbejdndnsjds pic.twitter.com/HDhJm4AJDR — ????? (@hyyh1s) August 4, 2020

The chaotic incident involving the ostriches in Quezon City, as well as a runaway pig in Cebu the following day, have since drawn parallels with the plot of the 1995 film "Jumanji" and its 2019 sequel "Jumanji: The Next Level."

Jumanji's new poster looks lit ???????????? pic.twitter.com/mXeFoFLR2m — JP (@MasterBaetiong) August 4, 2020