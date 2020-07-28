COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
WATCH: Artists premiere Visayan version of Chaplin's 'Great Dictator Speech'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2020 - 5:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Indie actress Chai Fonacier led a Visayan cast in reciting a Cebuano version of Charlie Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator Speech,” which premiered on YouTube today.

Translated to Cebuano by J.E. Yap and directed by Idden de los Reyes, Chai was seen in the latter part of the video. 

Apart from Chai, ABS-CBN writer Jerry Gracio and human rights lawyers Virgil Ligutan, Daymeg Lepetin and Democrito Barcenas were part of the video..

Completing the cast were Visayan artists Jin Macapagal, Ivan Zaldarriaga, Jadu Ligan, Boboi Costas, Kaye Alfafara, Ligaya Rabago, Publio Briones, Erik Tuban, Dyan Gumanao, Ria Fernandez, Ongkong Boy Cameron, Leo Lastimosa, Nonoy Espina, Ian Casocot, Ka Bino Guerrero, John DX Lapid, Jhoanna Cruz, Phoebe Zoe Maria Sanchez, Fr. Joy Danao, Bryl Jan Salazar Yucaran, Ryan Macasero, Bambi Beltran, Badidi Labra, Danielle de los Reyes, Karl Lucente, Jurex Suson, Paulo Varela, Sunshine Teodoro, Keith Deligero, Victor Villanueva, Nat Sitoy, Mayette Tabada and Bayang Barrios.

The video, uploaded this morning by Diskursong Diktador Collective, came following the Tagalog version led by on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz.

Related: John Lloyd Cruz leads all-star 'anti-terror' law video

Other showbiz personalities in the Tagalog version were directors Joel Lamangan, Lav Diaz, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna and Bibeth Orteza, and actresses Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Agot Isidro, Iza Calzado and Glaiza de Castro.

Political figures Ma. Lourdes Sereno, Neri Colmenares, Risa Hontiveros, Chel Diokno, Samira Gutoc, Francis Pangilinan as well as media personality Randy David, Maria Ressa and Winnie Monsod were also in the video.

RELATED: Angel Locsin, all-star cast premiere Filipino 'Les Mis' song at 'alternative' SONA 2020

Artists in quarantine
By Paulo Alcazaren | 1 day ago
Creatives have carved out physical territories for themselves in the homes they share with their families.
Remembering Jovy Salonga's faith and love for music
By Wilson Lee Flores | 1 day ago
Due to the global pandemic, it is unfortunate that I wasn't able to help commemorate the recent centennial or 100th...
So long, dear Dodong
By Alfred A. Yuson | 1 day ago
As painter, Dodong Arellano was trained in that discipline by Filipino Masters Fabian de la Rosa, Toribio Antillion and Lorenzo...
The drug war is the monster in `Aswang'
By Scott Garceau | 1 day ago
Aswang is a horror movie in the sense that it draws us, wide-eyed, through a landscape of horrors, led either by a roving...
Tips for the modern filipina on how to thrive abroad
By Lai S. Reyes | 1 day ago
Around the world, careers are being put on hold as companies tighten their belts amid the pandemic.
Artist Raul Jorolan goes 'KaBloom!'
1 day ago
Altro Mondo Creative Space presents "KaBloom!" a one-man exhibit by painter, filmmaker, creative/art director,...
