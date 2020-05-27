YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Cebu-based artist Elgeniel "Kniel" Nangit's face mask art
Art of Kniel Nangit page via Facebook, screen grab
France features Cebu artist painting on face masks as memory of COVID-19 era
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 5:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Everyone tries to cope from the pandemic differently, but Cebu-based artist Elgeniel "Kniel" Nangit sure is one-of-a-kind.

A resident of Mandaue City, one of two areas in the country where an enhanced community quarantine is still under effect (the other being Cebu City), Kniel did not let the horrors of lockdown contain his self-expression through art.

The Mandauehanon since last week has been uploading pictures of his painted works, ranging from Reggae legend Bob Marley to a recreation of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”

The catch? He’s been using disposable surgical masks — the universal emblem of the COVID-19 pandemic — as his canvas for each artwork.







“All masks are for display only and a remembrance of what we are going through,” Kniel told Philstar.com in an online exchange, clarifying that they are not meant to be worn.

It takes him roughly two to three hours, depending on the design, to transform each “brand new” face mask into the distinct iterations seen on his art page.

“Every time I got bored or had nothing to do because of the ECQ, I paint one based on what’s my mood,” he said.

Asked which mask is his favorite so far, Kniel bared that each one holds a unique meaning for him.

“I think all of them because each one represents something which I missed during this ECQ."






"I made one artwork about that PWD Foodpanda guy as a tribute for him because he inspires me also.”


Kniel’s efforts have since been recognized locally by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and even landed internationally on French news site Le Petit Journal.

Here is the translation sa French Journal translated by DJ Lapulapu Taor Thank you so much brother!  . . . . . . . . . ....

Posted by Kniel Nangit on Friday, May 22, 2020

CEBU COVID-19 MANDAUE CITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
Frame by frame
By M.C. Reodica | 2 days ago
The frame is simultaneously ubiquitous and invisible in contemporary art.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
2 days ago
To fall in love with the world, again
By Butch Dalisay | 2 days ago
I mourn the loss of intimacy not the bond between two people who sleep together, but the more casual kind between friends...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
9 days ago
International Museum Day: Digital museums to visit amid COVID-19 pandemic
9 days ago
Museums might be closed now, but on the Internet, they’re always open.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Art in a post-COVID world
By Igan D’Bayan | May 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Would galleries and exhibitions still remain the norm in the most abnormal of futures? The answers might surprise you.
9 days ago
Arts and Culture
fbfb
9 days ago
Farewell to Peque
By Alfred A. Yuson | 9 days ago
Loss after loss. Dearest friends of four to five decades have been going ahead, bequeathing a random trove of recollecti...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
13 days ago
WATCH: Pulilan Carabao Festival ingeniously recreated, live-streamed from home
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 days ago
The Mini Carabao Parade featured hundreds of miniature-sized Carabaos, floats of 19 barangays and more than 30 business establishments...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with