France features Cebu artist painting on face masks as memory of COVID-19 era

MANILA, Philippines — Everyone tries to cope from the pandemic differently, but Cebu-based artist Elgeniel "Kniel" Nangit sure is one-of-a-kind.

A resident of Mandaue City, one of two areas in the country where an enhanced community quarantine is still under effect (the other being Cebu City), Kniel did not let the horrors of lockdown contain his self-expression through art.

The Mandauehanon since last week has been uploading pictures of his painted works, ranging from Reggae legend Bob Marley to a recreation of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”

The catch? He’s been using disposable surgical masks — the universal emblem of the COVID-19 pandemic — as his canvas for each artwork.







“All masks are for display only and a remembrance of what we are going through,” Kniel told Philstar.com in an online exchange, clarifying that they are not meant to be worn.

It takes him roughly two to three hours, depending on the design, to transform each “brand new” face mask into the distinct iterations seen on his art page.

“Every time I got bored or had nothing to do because of the ECQ, I paint one based on what’s my mood,” he said.

Asked which mask is his favorite so far, Kniel bared that each one holds a unique meaning for him.

“I think all of them because each one represents something which I missed during this ECQ."



"I made one artwork about that PWD Foodpanda guy as a tribute for him because he inspires me also.”



Kniel’s efforts have since been recognized locally by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and even landed internationally on French news site Le Petit Journal.