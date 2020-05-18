COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
"People of the Philippines" by Simkin De Pio, an augmented reality painting
Gateway Gallery/Released
International Museum Day: Digital museums to visit amid COVID-19 pandemic
(Philstar.com) - May 18, 2020 - 2:30pm

Manila, Philippines – In line with the celebration of the International Museum Day and in response to the physical limitations brought by novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Gateway Gallery launches its own website today.

The website, which can be accessed at gatewaygallery.aranetacity.com, is developed for netizens who wish to get the latest updates, events, programs, and exhibits on Philippine art, design, history and culture.

“The launch of the Gateway Gallery website coincides not just with the International Museum Day, but also with the ongoing health crisis which closed all non-essential public spaces and hindered the free movement of the public. We want to bring the gallery closer to everyone,” according to Gari Apolonio, gallery curator.

Take a peek online of some artworks physically exhibited in the museum. Check out the hallery's flagship exhibit, "SiningSaysay: Philippine History in Art," which retells the story of the Philippines in 30 monumental paintings from prehistory to contemporary period.

Check out also the Augmented Reality feature of the SiningSaysay exhibit and read up on how it works. With the Augmented Reality, museum visitors can view 10 select paintings come alive, narrating the detailed sequence of events depicted in the painting.

Have a preview of upcoming exhibits and check out the online exhibit. Connect with the Museum through different link options.

Artists, contributors, and producers may connect with the gallery through the website for partnerships, events hosting, and exhibits. Group and other special tours may also be booked online.

A one-stop-shop for select books on history, culture, and art is available on the website. Other information such as details on internship, donations, and other museum-related programs are also posted.

Managed by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation, the gallery is the art museum of Araneta City devoted to the promotion of Philippine culture, heritage, and art. It is located at the 5th floor of Gateway Tower. As soon as it open its doors again, the public can visit the museum for free from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 

Likewise, Filipinos can see relevant collections and online exhibits on Google Arts & Culture from various photos, paintings and even virtual tours. Currently, there are over 9,000 pieces of local art by Filipino art groups and individuals on the website. 

Related: Digital art museum shows over 9k Filipino artworks, including Battle of Bataan

Museums might be closed now, but on the Internet, they’re always open. Some museums have taken to the Internet to display their exhibits to anyone, anywhere, and anytime.

The Museo de IntramurosAyala Museum, and Presidential Museum and Library in Malacanang Palace have partnered with Google to put their works online, making sure you’ll never run out of new things to learn at home.

