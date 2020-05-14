Watch for free: CCP launches new online shows for National Heritage Month

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — To mark the National Heritage Month this May, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Online premieres archival recordings and shows in high definition that celebrate the rich and diverse Philippine heritage.

For its fifth week of online programming, CCP puts the spotlight on the Visayan culture and traditions in “Pagsaulog: A Celebration of Visayan Culture,” which premiered last May 12.

Catch one of Ballet Philippines’ most celebrated productions, “Tales of the Manuvu,” which premiered on May 14. Choreographed by National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes in 1976, this dance production tells the creation story of the Manobo tribe from Mindanao.

“Mir-I-Nisa,” another Philippine dance treasure, takes the virtual center stage on May 16, 3 p.m. Based on the story by National Artist for Literature Jose Garcia Villa, the Philippine Ballet Theatre dancers bring to life the tale of a Muslim princess who follows the Muslim betrothal custom.

The sixth week of online programming continues with "Ugnayan sa Sining: Perlas ng Silangan" on May 19. It features four prominent regional performing groups, namely the Integrated Performing Arts Guild (IPAG) of MSU-IIT in Iligan City, the Maskara Theater Ensemble of USLS Bacolod, the Sinukwan Kapampangan Performing Arts from Angeles City, Pampanga, and the Philippine Baranggay Folk Dance Troupe Rondalla from the National Capital Region.



Another Ballet Philippines production, "Romeo and Juliet," will premiere on May 21. The CCP resident dance company presents its version of the classic Shakespeare tale about star-crossed lovers, with music by Sergei Prokofiev and choreography by National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes.

On its seventh week, fashion and ballet come together on May 26 with the Michael Cinco x Ballet Philippines Autumn-Fall 2020 show. Produced to celebrate the golden anniversary of BP, the one-night gala features Swan Lake-inspired dance choreography by Alden Lugnasin and the couture fashion collection by designer Michael Cinco.

Musician Joey Ayala and Ballet Philippines reunite in “Encantada,” premiering on the CCP YouTube channel on May 28. Presented as the opening salvo for BP’s 42nd dance season, it centers around the sovereign spirit of the mountain. The show featured guest artist Georgette Sanchez and BP principal dancer Candice Adea as the Encantada, Jean Marc Cordero as Estranjero and Katherine Trofeo and Carissa Adea as the Babaylan.

The hit superhero musical "Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Muzikal" saves the day on May 30. Based on graphic novel of the same title by Carlo Vergara and performed by Tanghalang Pilipino actors, it follows the adventure of a gay beauty salon owner who transforms into a voluptuous superhero who saves her town from marauding zombies, power-tripping fashion forward aliens and a giant dancing frog.

It’s a sarsuwela night on May 23 with Tanghalang Pilipino's "Walang Sugat." Written by Severino Reyes who is regarded as the father of the Tagalog sarsuwela, it follows the story of Tenyong who outwits the people trying to separate him from his love interest Julia. The literary masterpiece speaks against imperialism, revealing scenes that depicted the cruelty of the Spanish friars and how patriotic Filipinos died in their hands.

Catch these shows at CCP YouTube channels.

