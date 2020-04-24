CCP shares plans for artists affected by extended community quarantine 

MANILA, Philippines — In response to the extended community quarantine and the post-COVID-19 (novel coronavirus disease 2019) recovery situations, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is realigning its artistic programs with the goal of protecting lives and livelihoods while continuing to deliver educational and inspiring content to Filipinos on alternative platforms.



To achieve this goal, the CCP will pursue the following strategies:



1. Use alternative modes of engagement so that that Filipinos continue to benefit from the educational, inspirational and healing properties of arts and culture;



2. Protect livelihoods in the arts and culture sector by continuing to employ artists in the alternative production and distribution platforms;



3. Invest in capabilities that equip artists and cultural workers to innovate on methods of production and distribution during the enhanced community quarantine and the post-COVID recovery period, and



4. Collaborate with artists and companies to digitize content in order to create new markets and new job opportunities in the arts.



The following programs to be prioritized consist of Arts and Culture Online, Live Arts on Lockdown, Arts for Therapy and Capacity Building.



Under Arts and Culture Online, the video streaming of archival recordings, high-definition, edited recordings was rolled out in early April. In the works are the Time Capsule to Document the Arts in the Time of COVID and Virtual Reality galleries and museum. The CCP will seek partnerships and collaboration for education, fundraising and communication. Also, the CCP will offer its online resources to supplement home schooling.



The Live Arts on Lockdown program is going to test the waters in June with the Virgin Labfest as a pilot activity for re-tooling and upskilling artists and production staff for online production and delivery.



The Arts for Therapy Program will develop and implement modules on Arts for Mental Wellness and pursue Arts for Healing activities such as pocket concerts of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and PPO at your bedside events.



Under Capacity Building program, CCP will provide training modules for upskilling of artists and cultural workers in art therapy and online technology.



COVID-19 continues to impact all aspects of people’s lives. With quarantine, social distancing and lockdowns, the arts and culture sector has suffered from cancellation of shows and events and closure of venues.



With the realignment of its programs, CCP hopes to build on its strengths and keep true to its mission of making arts matter to the lives of Filipinos.