COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Bayanihan Dance Company
CCP/Released
CCP shares plans for artists affected by extended community quarantine 
(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — In response to the extended community quarantine and the post-COVID-19 (novel coronavirus disease 2019) recovery situations, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is realigning its artistic programs with the goal of protecting lives and livelihoods while continuing to deliver educational and inspiring content to Filipinos on alternative platforms.
 
To achieve this goal, the CCP will pursue the following strategies:
 
1. Use alternative modes of engagement so that that Filipinos continue to benefit from the educational, inspirational and healing properties of arts and culture;
 
2. Protect livelihoods in the arts and culture sector by continuing to employ artists in the alternative production and distribution platforms; 
 
3. Invest in capabilities that equip artists and cultural workers to innovate on methods of production and distribution during the enhanced community quarantine and the post-COVID recovery period, and
 
4. Collaborate with artists and companies to digitize content in order to create new markets and new job opportunities in the arts.
 
The following programs to be prioritized consist of Arts and Culture Online, Live Arts on Lockdown, Arts for Therapy and Capacity Building.
 
Under Arts and Culture Online, the video streaming of archival recordings, high-definition, edited recordings was rolled out in early April.  In the works are  the Time Capsule to Document the Arts in the Time of COVID and Virtual Reality galleries and museum. The CCP will seek partnerships and collaboration for education, fundraising and communication. Also, the CCP will offer its online resources to supplement home schooling.
 
The Live Arts on Lockdown program is going to test the waters in June with the Virgin Labfest as a pilot activity for re-tooling and upskilling artists and production staff for online production and delivery. 
 
The Arts for Therapy Program will develop and implement modules on Arts for Mental Wellness and pursue Arts for Healing activities such as pocket concerts of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and PPO at your bedside events.
 
Under Capacity Building program, CCP will provide training modules for upskilling of artists and cultural workers in art therapy and online technology.
 
COVID-19 continues to impact all aspects of people’s lives. With quarantine, social distancing and lockdowns, the arts and culture sector has suffered from cancellation of shows and events and closure of venues. 
 
With the realignment of its programs, CCP hopes to build on its strengths and keep true to its mission of making arts matter to the lives of Filipinos.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
Nurse uses 'syringe art' to immortalize COVID-19 frontliners
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Kimberly Joy Magbanua, a registered nurse at the Valladolid District Hospital, immortalized health practitioners' sacrifices...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
3 days ago
CCP goes online with free cultural shows
3 days ago
Watch more free performances premiering this week as Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Online brings high-definition...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
4 days ago
Flesh and Code: The open-source artist
By M.C. Reodica | 4 days ago
Even though the art may be coded in Australia, hosted on a server in the United States, and viewed on a desktop in Las Piñas,...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
4 days ago
An evolving glossary for the times
By Alfred A. Yuson | 4 days ago
We’re all learning new words and terms pertaining to the ongoing crisis.
Arts and Culture
fbfb
10 days ago
COVID-19 frontliner heroes immortalized in Pinoy artist's sketches
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
An artist sketches fallen health workers as a personal tribute to the heroes in time of the novel coronavirus disease...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
11 days ago
In Photos: Easter celebrations worldwide amid COVID-19 pandemic
11 days ago
From Easter bunnies with face masks to drive-through church services and confessions, here are some ways people marked Resurrection...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with