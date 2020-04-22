Nurse uses 'syringe art' to immortalize COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — A Negros Occidental-based nurse, who moonlights as an artist, caught national attention for her unique syringe aesthetic and went viral once again for her painted tribute to frontline healthcare workers during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kimberly Joy Magbanua, a registered nurse at the Valladolid District Hospital, immortalized health practitioners' sacrifices with her "Inang Bayan" syringe painting series.

See that? a teardrop. Ako’y magdaramdam pero hindi susuko.???? -painted with love and passion. ???? #LabanPilipinas #Wehealasone #Wewinasone Posted by Kimberly Joy Mallo Magbanua on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Each visual work is accompanied with poetic text, also penned by the multi-talented artist.

Ang Pangalawang Liham para kay Juan: Mahal na Juan, Ang puso ko ay nagsususumamo. Ang inyong tungkulin ay gawin... Posted by Kimberly Joy Mallo Magbanua on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

A nurse by profession with no specialized art training, Kimberly is entirely self-taught.

I remembered being criticized before ng isang Pinoy na artist sa art ko, “the color should be ganon, ganyan” “Ang pangit... Posted by Kimberly Joy Mallo Magbanua on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

She made a name for herself over the years with a distinct portfolio of classic figures like Mona Lisa and even actress Kathryn Bernardo reimagined in her trademark style.