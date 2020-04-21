CCP goes online with free cultural shows

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — Watch more free performances premiering this week as Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Online brings high-definition and archival recordings in theater, dance, visual arts, film, literary and workshop events from its Cultural Content Digital Archives.

Featured shows are "Mga Eksena sa Buhay ng Kontrabida" written by Dustin Celestino and directed by Roobak Valle for Virgin Labfest 14 on April 22 (3 p.m., Wednesday) and "Batang Mujahideen" written by Malou Jacob and directed by Guelan Luarca on April 24 (3 p.m., Friday).

"The Philippine Madrigal Singers: MMMM...MORE! with Choirmaster Mark Anthony Carpio," which premiered yesterday, April 20, is also available.

The said productions go live for a week.

Interested parties can subscribe to the YouTube channel at bit.ly/CCPOnlineYT.