LIST: Holy Week 2020 online mass schedules

MANILA, Philippines — From drive-through confessions, where a priest - seated a meter away - hears a parishioner confess his sins while inside his car, to receiving holy communion in front yards, the Catholic Church has found innovative ways to engage its flock in prayer and participate in church activities amid the worldwide novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which necessitates everybody to practice physical distancing, among other things.

Filipinos, as well as most people of the world, will still be staying at home under enhanced community quarantine as we observe the Holy Week, starting Palm Sunday, April 5, until Easter Sunday, April 12. But everybody will be blessed, Pope Francis said. And Holy Week will be celebrated online, with masses to be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube by various dioceses across the country.

At the Vatican City, the Pope celebrates daily masses at 2 p.m. at Vatican News English on YouTube.

The following is the schedule of masses in various Philippine churches:

Manila Cathedral

Time: Sunday - 8 a.m.,10 a.m., 6 p.m.; Monday to Friday - 7:30 a.m., 12:10 p.m.; Saturday - 7:30 a.m.

Where: Manila Cathedral's Facebook page

Quiapo Church

Time: Daily - 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.

Where: Quiapo Church's Facebook page

Diocese of Kalookan

Time: Sunday - 6:30 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 3 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 8 p.m.; Monday to Friday - 6 a.m., noon, 6 p.m.

Where: Diocese of Kalookan's Facebook page

Diocese of Cubao

Time: Sunday - 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m.; Monday to Saturday - 8 a.m.

Where: Diocese of Cubao's Facebook page

Diocese of Pasig

Time: Sunday - 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.; Monday to Saturday - 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 6 p.m.

Where: Pasig Cathedral's Facebook page

Philippine Jesuits

Time: Daily - 8 a.m., 1 p.m.

Where: Radyo Katipunan Facebook page and Radyo Katipunan YouTube channel

Radio Veritas

Time: Daily - 6 a.m., noon, 6 p.m.

Where: Radio Veritas' Facebook page

Sambuhay TV Mass

Time: Saturday (anticipated mass) - 5 p.m.; Monday to Friday - 6:15 a.m.

Where: Sambuhay's Facebook page

Online masses led by Singapore Archbishop William Goh

Time: Sunday - 10 a.m.; Monday to Saturday - 1 p.m.

Where: Archdiocese of Singapore's YouTube channel

For more online mass schedules in local and municipal churches, check out CBCP's list.