Show must go on: Repertory Philippines not canceling plays amid COVID-19 threat

MANILA, Philippines — While many concerts, events and shows have canceled due to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, theater group Repertory Philippines does not plan to do the same and instead, assured its audience of their safety.

In a press statement sent to Philstar.com on Tuesday, the theater company said: “As quintessential theater professionals, Repertory Philippines plans to proceed with all its scheduled shows this season, including our opening night for ‘Anna in the Tropics’ this coming Friday, March 13 at 8PM.”

While it is “all systems go” for the theater group’s shows, it assured the public of their safety by sharing the preventive measures they do to help curb the spread of the disease.

For one, the company has canceled the cocktail reception for its upcoming show “Anna in the Tropics.”

“While we usually have a cocktail reception for opening, we have decided to cancel the reception at 630PM for everyone's safety,” the statement read.

The statement added that Repertory Philippines, along with Ayala Corporation, is taking all necessary precautions to ensure everyone's safety by doing the following:

A representative from Ayala Corporation has assured Repertory Philippines that they are constantly cleaning and disinfecting all their malls, including Greenbelt, in their entirety. This includes sanitizing all hand rails, escalators and other surfaces that are frequently touched. They also use ultraviolet (UV) cameras that have the capacity to destroy viruses.

Everyone entering Greenbelt 1 and Onstage Theater will have their temperatures taken with a thermometer gun. Anyone showing signs of even the slightest fever will not be allowed entry.

Onstage Theater has a very large capacity (800 seats). Theater goers will be seated with their companion or group, but will be seated at least one meter away from other audience members.

Onstage Theater is constantly being fumigated.

All the theater seats are cleaned and wiped down after every show.

There is alcohol for everyone’s use at the entrance of the theater.

Theater staff will all be wearing masks.

In Repertory Philippines’ latest production “Anna in the Tropics” by Cuban-American playwright Nilo Cruz, dark family dramas intermingle with dangerous intentions. With a stylized and modern treatment, this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama promises to further REP’s pursuit of bringing intelligent and thought-provoking material to the fore.

In sunny Tampa, Florida in the 1930s, things are not as bright as they seem. In one of the last remaining factories that still rolls cigars by hand, the Alcazar family eagerly awaits the arrival of their new lector, Juan Julian. When he starts reading from Leo Tolstoy’s Russian classic Anna Karenina, the scandalous lives of the characters start to bleed into the lives of his avid listeners as they come to terms with their torrid extramarital affairs, unresolved bitterness, and forbidden yearnings. Each character’s destiny somehow intertwines with Anna Karenina, and they undergo a profound, undeniable transformation—a testament to the power of literature, for better or worse.

“Anna in the Tropics” will be directed by New York-based noted production designer Joey Mendoza who, in addition to donning the cap of set designer for the show, will also be making his directorial debut. He is joined by fellow New York-based creatives Fabian Obispo for sound design and Becky Bodurtha for costume design. They team up with Barbie Tan-Tiongco for lights design and GA Fallarme for video projection design.

The powerhouse cast includes Skyzx Labastilla as Conchita, Gab Pangilinan as Marela, Paolo O’Hara as Cheche, Gie Onida as Santiago, Madeleine Nicolas as Ofelia, Brian Sy as Palomo, and Ricardo Magno as Juan Julian. This strong veteran cast, more widely known for their Tagalog productions, will be treading the boards together for the first time in “Anna in the Tropics,” heralding their REP debut performances.

Brimming with intrigue and scandal, “Anna in the Tropics” is a steamy dark tale of passion that nonetheless speaks to universal themes of family, love, and misfortune. The poetic family drama runs from March 13 to April 5. — Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo