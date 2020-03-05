Taal Volcano eruption-inspired art exhibit to donate proceeds to victims

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned Filipino artist Manuel Baldemor recently launched his latest exhibit “Bulkang Taal: Bangon Batangas” at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium, Level 2.

The exhibit, which runs until March 5, is a collection of paintings depicting the destructive aftermath of the Taal Volcano eruption and the formidable power of nature.

It is also an exhibition for a cause as a portion of the proceeds will go to displaced communities of the Taal Volcano eruption.

“Actually, I went down do'n sa Taal after pumutok. I did a lot of drawings. Then from that drawings, nagawa ko ito. Naisip ko kasi na kailangan ng fundraising. Wala pang isang buwan ko ginawa ito,” Baldemor told Philstar.com in an interview.

“Some of the profit will go to Bangon Batangas. Ako nag-pinta lang, pinresent ko yung idea then some of the proceeds will go to Bangon Batangas through foundation. Kailangan kasi nila yung livelihood e,” he added.

Baldemor, who is from Paete, Laguna, was outside the Paete City Hall when Taal Volcano erupted and witnessed the sky transform into a towering grey and purple mass.

Fourteen days after the eruption, Baldemor travelled to Tagaytay and followed the road going to Talisay. Quietly observing the scenery and the people affected by the volcano’s wrath, he saw how the towns surrounding the Taal Lake had transformed overnight - the complete devastation, displaced evacuees and animals that were left behind.

In contrast to his distinct style and use of vibrant colors, Baldemor captures Taal in its turbulent and solemn state.

“Pinakita ko dito how devastated 'yung lugar. I have about a hundred paintings based on my sketches,” he said.

Baldemor is a painter, sculptor, printmaker, writer and book illustrator from the artistic town of Paete, Laguna, renowned for its woodcarvers.

Known for beautifully capturing the warmth of Christmas in the Philippines, Baldemor has contributed more than 24 designs for reproduction on United Children's Fund (UNICEF) greeting cards for worldwide distribution. For 18 straight years, UNICEF has continuously chosen Baldemor?s work, a remarkable feat considering the many submissions from all over the world competing for the honor.